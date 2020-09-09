Movies to combat claustrophobia

Csaba Aknay / A24



I imagine that you too must be fighting the stress, boredom and lack of vitamin D caused by these days of confinement glued to WhatsApp groups and the latest news on the coronavirus pandemic who has half the planet without being able to leave home.

Well, the telecommuting in your pajamas sounded great, but by now you must be numb. And surely you would even prefer to have to dress to go to the office.

If, like me, what you most want is to go on an excursion and reconnect with some of the most beautiful natural corners of this planet of ours, I have some cinematographic recommendations that may be able to help you in these days of confinement.

Up (2009)

The tenth title of Pixar filmography, Up, stars a grumpy old man willing to fulfill the wish of his recently deceased wife and discover the Falls of Paradise in some mysterious corner of South America.

You end up accidentally aiming for adventure boy scout persistent. The movie also features flying houses, squirrel-obsessed talking dogs, and a most exotic bird named Kevin. And well, an animation that will allow you to get lost in the clouds and want to organize your next getaway.

The Descendants (2011)

Since going to a Hawaiian paradise beach is not possible at the moment, we have an alternative: The Descendants.

This Alexander Payne film starring George Clooney and Shailene Woodley won an Oscar for its screenplay and lets you appreciate the less touristy, but equally alluring side of the Hawaiian Islands. It was filmed between the islands of O’ahu and Kaua’i and focuses on the story of Matt King, the character of Clooney: his wife is in a coma after a boating accident, he has to deal with his two teenage daughters and also must decide what to do with an important family inheritance.

And well, when you see it you can always fantasize about your next vacation too.

Wild (2014)

Reese Witherspoon stars in and produces this story based on the real events collected in the homonymous biography of Cheryl Strayed about a woman who, as a form of penance and after the death of her mother, decided to walk the 1,100 miles of the Pacific Crest Trail alone, a road that runs along the entire American West Coast.

Jean-Marc Vallée from Big Little Lies directs this film with a soundtrack featuring Lucinda Williams, Bruce Springsteen, Simon & Garfunkel and Leonard Cohen. And the landscape will make you want to put on your hiking boots. But calm, not like you want to do the entire Pacific Crest Trail.

Force Majeure (2014)

This European co-production directed by Ruben Östlund (The Square) stars a family of perfect Swedes going on a skiing vacation in the French Alps. Things get complicated when an avalanche of snow causes an accident at the resort where they are staying and the father of the family runs off, forgetting about the welfare of the rest of the family.

includes monumental mountains, snow, and primal (and wild) human reactions in a very natural setting. And with it, you will be able to meet your favorite redhead from Game of Thrones: Kristofer Hivju.

And well, if you are passionate about history, you can always watch the American version of this film, titled starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell, which premiered in February of this year.

Leave No Trace (2018)

Living in a house, going to work and having a routine is not for everyone. Especially if you have had previous traumatic experiences. That is what they explain to us in .

This independent film from the director of Winter’s bone, Debra Granik, stars Ben Foster and Thomasin MacKenzie, the teenager from Jojo rabbit. Foster plays an Iraq War veteran with post-traumatic stress disorder who lives in an Oregon forest with his teenage daughter.

Leave No Trace It will make you understand the relationship we should have with nature, really trying not to leave a trace. And it will also make you appreciate in a special way that house in which you live and of which now you must be a little fed up.

Midsommar (2019)

Despite the fact that a good part of Midsommar It takes place in broad daylight and in a wonderful corner of Swedish nature in the middle of summer, we do not rule out that when you see it you actually feel a bit trapped (as well as terrified).

But we highly recommend this story of a group of doctoral student friends, and the girlfriend of one of them (Florence Pugh), who go to Sweden to witness a summer ritual that should be a unique anthropological presence and ends up being terrifying. With It’s easy to see why 2019 was Pugh’s breakout year as a must-see actress.

And these are my cinematographic recommendations to combat claustrophobia. Although I recognize that they may be able to cause the opposite and make you want to leave the house even more …

In any case, and if you do not have enough entertainment with these titles, do not stop reading our article with 50 films to forget about the coronavirus.



