Movies Anywhere offers the ability to share movies with friends

The digital movie library service Movies Anywhere announced that its users will be able to share up to three movies a month from their collections with anyone who has an iOS or Android mobile device, but the service is currently running in a closed beta test.

The new Screen Pass feature allows users to text friends and family within the iOS / Android app and allows the recipient to watch a movie. Users will be able to submit up to three movies per month and, as with movie rentals, those who receive the invitation will have a limited window of time to view the movie.

At the moment, users will be able to watch the movie on any device except Roku, but the company is working on a workaround. Not all films qualify to be shared, but will have to appear in a section of the application called Screen Pass.

People have up to seven days to accept the invitation, and then up to 14 days to view it. After the movie starts, they should finish watching it in 72 hours.

The closed beta begins with a small number of customers on Tuesday, March 17 at 1 p.m. Pacific Time, and the company will launch an open beta in early May. Movies Anywhere says the show’s commercial launch will take place in late summer or early fall.

The function will not be ready in time to combat the current lockdown due to the coronavirusBut company CEO Karin Gilford told CNET that Movies Anywhere is doing all it can under these unprecedented circumstances. “We will work to see if we can get it out earlier than planned,” he said.

The Movies Anywhere library is supported by most of the major movie studios – call Disney, Universal, Sony, Fox, and Warner Bros – and brings together movies through numerous streaming services. streaming, including Apple iTunes, , Google Play Movies and TV and Vudu, from Walmart.

Although the new Screen Pass function is not an unrestricted solution to “share your Plex library with your family”, it is cheaper for those close to you than paying three monthly services of US $ 6 each.

