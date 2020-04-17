Movierulz & Tamilrockers Leaked Naadodigal 2 Tamil Movie review

Naadodigal 2 is the second version of Naadodigal’s first super hit movie in 2009. There is a great cast in the movie such as Sasi Kumar, Anjali, Athulya Ravi, and Bharani, Pawan as well. Naadodigal 2 is directed by Madras movies and this production done a lot for making it blockbuster. Sasi Kumar plays the role of Jeeva (firebrand leader), who is unmarried and seeking the best partner for himself within his caste.

Due to inter-caste issues, his luck is not in the right way and he is not getting any suitable girl. He discusses it with her friends Sengodi (Anjali) and Kuttiyappan (Bharani). One day Jeeva was ready to tie a knot with a bride Somya (Athulya Ravi) but the bride was hiding something from Jeeva. There is a rise in conflicts in Jeeva’s life where the audience did not find the answers to a few questions in the movie.

This story is totally related to real life. Naadodigal 2 is adding emotions and mercy in the movie. Naadodigal 2’s song “Raila Raila” leaves an amazing effect on people with impactful messages to folks. Naadodigal 2 hit the Tamil cinema but it was failed to rock the block-buster. In the movie, Somya had the same cast as Jeeva but somewhere he did guilt which destroyed Jeeva’s life.

Somya is a young age girl stuck in love and her parents. Anjali acts as a social activist doctor in this movie as well as has some romantic scenes with Sasi at the end of the movie. The dialogue of Naadodigal 2 was much strong to leave the impact on people who love action movies. Naadodigal 2 was rated 3 out of 5 in the cinema. The first movie was awesome as compared to version 2. People loved the first version of this movie and season 2 didn’t leave any interesting effect.