Moviemad 2020 – A Pirated Bollywood & Hollywood Movie Downloading Website

Moviemad 2020, founded in 1931 in the USA, is a piracy website for downloading both Bollywood, Hollywood, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil & English movies. Unlike other pirated movie sites, the unique feature of Moviemad is that it does not contain any virus or bug which might damage the android phone or laptop. With reference to user reviews, the visual & audio quality of the movies downloaded from this website is better than other sites.

Moviemad in India

A research in 2018, revealed that India is the fastest-growing movie market with thousands of films being produced in a year in varied languages across the country. Along with this, the availability of cheap data packs & smartphones along with the availability of pirated websites like Moviemad has created the largest user base of downloading pirated movies in India. Moviemad has already pirated 6 movies launched in this year 2020 in just 3 months namely Darbar, Tanhaji, Chhapaak, Jai Mummy Di & Ghost stories

Movie Piracy Impact On Revenue

Movie piracy is a threat to the film industry and most importantly to the independent filmmaker who depends on local distributors to raise funds for the movie. The average loss per year to the Indian film industry amounts to 18000 crore revenue and also to the loss of approximately 60,000 jobs. A worldwide loss due to movie piracy, as per research in 2005 showed to be 18.2 billion.

Covid-19 Impact On Increase In Movie Piracy

Movie piracy has rapidly increased in the past 2 months, with most countries having announced a lockdown and a strict quarantine period where people are shut in their homes to avoid the spread of the deadly virus. This has increased the urge and the need for home entertainment, thus diverting the minds of people to television and movies on mobile or laptop. Recent research has revealed an increase of 56.9% of movie piracy compared to the past in this present scenario.

Government’s Action to Control Movie Piracy

The government has introduced Cinematograph Amendment Bill in 2019 to put checks on movie piracy. The bill clearly mentions that film piracy is illegal and is a punishable offense. Further, the government has also amended the Cinematograph Act of 1952, which does prohibit unauthorized recording without the permission of the author. Also, the amendment has mentioned that, if someone is found doing the same, he or she would have to pay a fine which may vary up to 10 lakhs and also this offense might lead to imprisonment.

However, in spite of the above bills and amendment acts made by the government of India, film piracy still continues. Also, the maximum fine limit being 10 lakhs to punish pirates is insignificant, keeping in mind the profits they do make from such pirated websites. Thus, these loopholes need to be flagged off to control the usage of such pirated websites.