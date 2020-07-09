Motorola would launch a new Razr with 5G: report

Angela Lang / CNET



Motorola would already be working on the successor of Motorola Razr.

An executive at Lenovo, a company that owns Motorola, said on May 20 on the Reframed Tech podcast that the company is already preparing a new Motorola Razr that will arrive in September, according to a report by the Android Authority. According to the source source, the new Motorola Razr will not be very different from the current model, although it will come with some improvements.

The phone will include the Sapdragon 765 processor that will come with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. This processor offers cell phones compatibility with 5G networks, so the phone will be compatible with them, not like its predecessor. The phone’s battery is expected to be 2,850mAh, slightly higher than the current model’s 2,510mAh.

Regarding cameras, the main camera is expected to have a 48-megapixel sensor from Samsung, specifically the ISOCELL Bright GM1. Its front camera would be 20 megapixels and the cell phone would operate under Android 10.

At the moment it is unknown what the price of this new model of flexible cell phone will be, but it is likely to be around US $ 1,499 that the previous model costs since its launch in February 2020.

CNET en Español sent Lenovo a request for additional comments and we will update as soon as we get a response.



