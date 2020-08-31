Motorola would be working on a Moto G with 5G connectivity

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



Motorola was one of the first companies to offer high-end phones with 5G, but now prepares the launch of a mid-range cell phone with the same connectivity.

According to Evan Blass, a trusted leaker also known as @Evleaks on Twitter, posted an image of this alleged Motorola phone on his profile on the payment platform Patreon. Blass also published a cell phone extract on his Twitter account.

Blass doesn’t mention many details, but he does say that this Motorola 5G mid-range phone will be from the Moto G series, one of the company’s most popular and best-selling cell phone families. Motorola has not commented on these Moto Gs, but it is natural to think that 5G connectivity will reach its low-cost cell phones.

Motorola has launched a plethora of high-end and mid-range phones in recent months, but only the Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge Plus have 5G connectivity, in addition to the module for Moto Z series for sale with Verizon.