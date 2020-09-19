Motorola Razr shows screen glitches; the manufacturer responds

Raymond Wong/Inputmag



He Motorola Razr It shows defects in units of its first users, although the manufacturer is confident in the resistance of its new folding phone.

The culture web site Input says that its Motorola Razr test unit has an air bubble right in the middle of the screen, in the area where the hinge is located that allows the phone to fold. Input publishes images of the damage and says the cell phone has been in use for just a week.

The images show a growing air bubble right in the middle of the phone. Input says temperature changes (the unit has been used in New York) could be the reason behind the bubble on the screen. Input says the Razr has not been thrown away, has not gotten wet or has been in contact with liquids.

In a statement mailed to CNET en Español, Motorola says it stands behind the durability and quality of its new phone. “We have full confidence in the Razr screen and do not expect consumers to experience screen detachment as a result of regular use,” says the manufacturer. “If users encounter a weather-related device failure during normal use, and not as a result of abuse or misuse, it will be covered by our standard warranty.”

Motorola’s statement suggests not storing the Razr in temperatures below -20 ° C and above 60 ° C. The care suggested by Motorola is the same as “with any mobile phone,” says the company.



Temperature could be a problem that plagues folding phones, not just Motorola. The Samsung Z Flip, the brand new cell phone from the South Korean firm, also became a trend after a user showed photos of his unit with a break in the central part, right where the fold is. The user also blamed climate changes as the possible cause.

Samsung and Motorola have not ruled on these problems publicly, since it seems that the damage affects very few units. These two new foldable cell phones hit the market in February at a price of around $ 1,500 each.

Editor’s note: This article was updated on Friday, February 21 at 8:50 AM PST to add Motorola’s response.