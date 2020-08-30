Motorola Razr 5G, its specifications are filtered

Angela Lang / CNET



Motorola has been working on the successor to the Motorola Razr And this cell phone is now almost completely leaked.

The next version of the Razr will be compatible with 5G networks and will feature a 48 megapixel camera and 6.2-inch screen, according to specifications leaked on July 2 by well-known leaker Evan Blass on his Twitter account.

In addition, the folding cell phone would have a storage capacity of 256GB and a 6.2-inch diagonal screen when the cell phone is open.

The phone would have two cameras, one of 48 megapixels and the other of 20 megapixels and will operate under Android 10. Blass says that the cell phone will not have certifications for protection against dust and water and that the phone would arrive in silver (Mercury Silver).

Previous rumors They pointed out that the phone will include the Snapdragon 765 processor and that this will be accompanied by 8GB of RAM. Its battery is expected to be 2,850mAh, somewhat higher than the 2,510mAh of the current model.

At the moment, it is unknown what the price of this flexible cell phone will be, but it could be around the US $ 1,499 that the previous model cost at its launch in February 2020. Lenovo has not confirmed when it will be launched either, but it seems that it will reach the market during the fourth quarter of this 2020.

CNET en Español sent Lenovo a request for additional comments and we will update as soon as we get a response.

Motorola Razr: We tested the folding cell phone cameras [fotos] To see photos

