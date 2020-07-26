Motorola One Fusion series is coming and its specifications are filtered

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



Motorola is already preparing the first two members of the 2020 Motorola One series.

Evan Blass, a filter better known as Evleaks, and the trustworthy site 91mobiles, revealed details of the Motorola One Fusion and Motorola One Fusion Plus, two signature phones for the mid-range to be released this year.

Motorola has not revealed details of these phones, but the reported specifications suggest that they are two high-end, especially due to the presence of the Snapdragon 675 processor. Evleaks revealed the existence of these two phones during the weekend of April 18, but 91mobiles gave more details on the specs.

In addition to the processor and knowing the official names of both phones, the site reported a 12-megapixel main camera, up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The alleged features of the Fusion are notable improvements over the 2019 One series that all kept 4GB of RAM and 64GB of base storage.

The reported camera for the Fusion, however, appears to be a step back. Just one (the Motorola One Action) of the four 2019 Motorola One had 12 megapixels in its main rear camera; the rest had 13 megapixels, 48 ​​megapixels, and up to 64 megapixels.

The two sources did not release images of the phones, but 91mobiles said these two phones would be announced at the end of the second quarter of 2020, so by the end of June these phones are likely to be released. Reports also did not say whether the Fusion will be the only two One Series phones for 2020.

The Motorola One Macro brings you closer to what you want to portray [fotos] To see photos