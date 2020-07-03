Motorola One Fusion Plus boasts a mechanical front camera

Motorola



Motorola continues to try its luck with mechanical cameras or (pop-up) and his latest phone, the Motorola One Fusion Plus, confirms it.

Announced on June 8, the Motorola One Fusion Plus stands out for its resemblance to the Motorola One Hyper, although it improves some aspects, especially on the subject of performance. The cell phone has been announced for Europe with a price of 300 euros (about US $ 340), but there are still no details about its launch in the United States and Latin America.

Motorola One Fusion Plus: important features

6.5 inch screen

Resolution 2,340×1,080

Pixel Density 396dpi

Android 10

Snapdragon 730 processor

128GB of storage

Storage expansion up to 1TB

6GB and RAM

Four-lens rear camera: 64 megapixels + 8 megapixels + 5 megapixels + 2 megapixels

16 megapixel mechanical front camera

3.5mm headphone port

USB-C

Does not have NFC

Price of 300 euros in Europe

The Motorola One Fusion Plus boasts a front camera that pops out of the top bezel only when required. This camera, which reduces the bezels, is 16 megapixels, a resolution lower than the Hyper’s 32 megapixels. However, the Fusion Plus recovers in aspects with its processor that is now a Snapdragon 730, unlike the Snapdragon 675 on the Hyper.

In terms of RAM, the Fusion Plus has 6GB, a significant increase from the 4GB offered in the Hyper. The rear camera of the Fusion Plus is four lenses with the main 64 megapixel, unlike the scrawny dual camera on the Hyper. The Fusion Plus also boasts a USB-C port, Bluetooth 5.0, FM radio, and traditional 3.5mm headphone port.

The battery is 5,000mAh and has a fast charge of 15W. The colors in which the Fusion Plus will be available are white and blue.

