Motorola One Fusion Plus arrives in the United States, Mexico and Spain

Motorola



Motorola wants to bring different news to their cell phones. After the launch of its high-end Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge Plus, Now the company is bringing a cheap mid-range cell phone, the Motorola One Fusion Plus, which was already available in Latin America and Europe, and which is now arriving in the United States.

The Motorola One Fusion Plus stands out for its similarity to the Motorola One Hyper, although it improves some aspects, especially on the subject of performance.

Motorola One Fusion Plus: important features

6.5 inch screen

Resolution 2,340×1,080

Pixel Density 396dpi

Android 10

Snapdragon 730 processor

128GB of storage

Storage expansion up to 1TB

4GB in Latin America, 6GB in RAM in Europe

Four-lens rear camera: 64 megapixels + 8 megapixels + 5 megapixels + 2 megapixels

16 megapixel mechanical front camera

3.5mm headphone port

USB-C

Does not have NFC

Price of 300 euros in Europe

The Motorola One Fusion Plus boasts a front camera that pops out of the top bezel only when required. This camera, which allows you to reduce the bezels, is 16 megapixels, a resolution lower than the 32 megapixels of the Hyper. However, the Fusion Plus recovers in aspects with its processor that is now a Snapdragon 730, unlike the Snapdragon 675 on the Hyper.

In terms of RAM, the Fusion Plus has 6GB in Europe, although only 4GB in Latin America. The rear camera of the Fusion Plus is four lenses with the main 64 megapixel, unlike the scrawny dual camera on the Hyper. The Fusion Plus also boasts a USB-C port, Bluetooth 5.0, FM radio, and traditional 3.5mm headphone port.

The battery is 5,000mAh and has a fast charge of 15W. The colors in which the Fusion Plus will be available are white and blue.

Price and availability

The Motorola One Fusion Plus is priced at 300 euros in Spain, US $ 399.99 in the United States and 6,999 pesos in Mexico.

The versions of the cell phone vary in RAM depending on the market in which you buy it.

