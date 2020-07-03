Motorola Moto E (2020): characteristics, photos and price

Motorola



Although this year we would have to meet the Moto E7, Motorola for the moment has introduced us to the Moto E – dry, although we added 2020 to differentiate it from its predecessors – a cell phone with a reduced name is also presented with a contained price and specifications of the entry range at a fairly affordable price. Motorola also announced the Moto G Fast, which is a little bit more expensive.

While the Moto E6 regular and Moto E6 Play last year they had a 5.5-inch screen and the Moto E6 Plus It was slightly larger at 6.1 inches, this year the Moto E looks quite big with a 6.2-inch Max Vision panel with which the company includes HD + resolution on a screen with IPS technology.

Motorola



Specifications Motorola Moto E (2020)

Screen: 6.2 inches, 1,520×720, 19: 9, IPS

Processor: Snapdragon 632

RAM: 2GB

Storage: 32GB, expandable via microSD

Main camera: 13 megapixels, f / 2.0 + 2 megapixels, f / 2.2 deep

Front camera: 5 megapixels, f / 2.0

Battery: 3,550mAh, 5 watt charger, no fast charge

Conectividad: 4G, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-fI 80211 a/b/g/n 2.4Ghz, 5Ghz, Wi-Fi, GPS, AGPS, Glonass, Galileo

Without NFC

Headphone port, fingerprint sensor on the back

MicroUSB charging connector

Colors: blue and pink

Motorola



Moto E promises a lot for little money

The Moto E (2020) looks like a phone that promises many things at first glance, with a decent camera that incorporates a variety of effects and the ever-popular portrait mode, a large screen and a battery that could last up to two days.

In particular, its panel offers a 19: 9 aspect, which the company claims is ideal for enjoying multimedia content. The company also said that it guarantees at least one more version of the operating system, so although it comes with Android 10, it is likely to be updated to Androd 11 soon.

In fact, as in all Motorola cell phones, the interface is pure, although it includes Moto Actions – actions to improve cell phone use – and its own camera app. In addition, the company includes My UX, which allows the personalized configuration of the cell phone to highlight the aspects that you use the most.

Price and availability

The Moto E (2020) will be available in the United States in an unlocked form starting on June 12, although the presale begins on June 5. It can be purchased at Best Buy, B&H Photo, Walmart, Amazon.com and Motorola.com at a price of US $ 149.99. It will later be available on Boost Mobile, US Cellular, Consumer Cellular, Xfinity Mobile, and Republic Wireless, as well as prepaid plans from Verizon.

Motorola Moto E vs. Samsung Galaxy A10e

If you want to check other cheap cell phones take a look at Galaxy A10e, the cheapest Samsung A series cell phone in the United States, which costs US $ 179.99 but only has a rear camera and not two like the Moto E, which is also cheaper and has a pure Android interface.



Playing:

Watch this:

Check out the new Moto E (2020) and Moto G Fast

6:37

