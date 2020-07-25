Motorola Edge vs. Motorola Edge Plus: We Compare the Two Little Brothers

Sarah Tew/CNET



Motorola announced the Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge Plus, its two high-end phones after several years of not launching one for this category.

On the outside the phones look very similar, but boy are there clear differences between them, especially internal and performance, storage and multimedia. Let’s see what are the distinctions between these two cell phones to see which one suits you best.

Motorola Edge vs. Motorola Edge Plus Motorola Edge Motorola Edge Plus 6.7 stick, OLED, 90Hz 6.7 stick, OLED, 90Hz 1,080×2,340 pixels 1,080×2,340 pixels 386ppp 386ppp Android 10 Android 10 Snapdragon 765 Snapdragon 865 128GB 256GB Yes, up to 1TB No 64 megapixels, f / 1.8; 16 megapixel f / 2.2, wide angle and macro; 8 megapixel f / 2.4 telephoto, 2x optical zoom; Flight time 108 megapixels f / 1.8; 16 megapixel f / 2.2 wide angle 117 degree and macro; 8 megapixel telephoto, 3X optical zoom, Flight Time 25 megapixeles f/2.0 25 megapixeles f/2.0 4GB/ 6GB 12GB 4,500mAh 5,000mAh 5G, LTE, audio connector, Dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.1, WiFi 802.11, GPS, A-GPS, Glonass, Galileo, USB Type C 5G, LTE, headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.1, WiFi 802.11, GPS, A-GPS, Glonass, Galileo, USB Type-C Yes Yes Splashes Splashes Yes on screen Yes on screen Yes basic Yes basic No Yes Yes Yes 5G, dual speaker, 90Hz display, headphone port, 18 watt fast charge 5G, dual speaker, 90Hz display, headphone port, camera with four sensors, and 6K video recording. 18-watt fast charge, 15-watt wireless charge, and 5-watt reversible charge 161.64×71.1×9.29mm 161.1×71.4×9.6mm 188 grams 203 grams 699 euros / unos US$760 US$999

The benefits of the Motorola Edge Plus

The Plus model, although it has the same size as its younger brother, stands out in a triple camera on the back but with a 108 megapixel main lens, unlike the Edge that has 64 megapixels, a not inconsiderable amount. The Edge Plus, too, has 256GB of internal memory, double what the Edge offers.

In performance, the Edge Plus offers the Snapdragon 865, the same chip as any high-end 2020; the Edge, meanwhile, is satisfied with the Snapdragon 765 which is not slow at all, but is not from the big leagues like the 865. The Edge Plus comes with 12GB of RAM, while the Edge will have two variants, depending of the market, and it will be 4 or 6GB.

Both phones offer an on-screen fingerprint reader, and while neither has water resistance (only splash), the Edge Plus at least has a 5,000mAh battery, slightly more than the Edge’s 4,500mAh. The Edge Plus, finally, does offer wireless charging.

How does Motorola Edge stand out?

Although it seems that the Edge has everything to lose to its brother who seems to have gone to the gym more, the Edge stands out in some key aspects.

The Motorola Edge has only 128GB of storage, but offers the option of putting an SD input to expand the storage up to 1TB, while the Edge does not have this possibility.

The other point at which the Edge beats its brother is the price. Motorola revealed that the Motorola Edge will arrive in Italy first in May at a price of 699 euros, which converts to about $ 760 in the United States, a country that will arrive later this year.