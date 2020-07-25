Motorola Edge vs. Motorola Edge Plus: We Compare the Two Little Brothers

By
James Ashley
-

The Motorola Edge Plus has 256GB of internal memory, double what the Edge offers.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Motorola announced the Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge Plus, its two high-end phones after several years of not launching one for this category.

On the outside the phones look very similar, but boy are there clear differences between them, especially internal and performance, storage and multimedia. Let’s see what are the distinctions between these two cell phones to see which one suits you best.

Motorola Edge vs. Motorola Edge Plus

Motorola Edge

Motorola Edge Plus

6.7 stick, OLED, 90Hz

6.7 stick, OLED, 90Hz

1,080×2,340 pixels

1,080×2,340 pixels

386ppp

386ppp

Android 10

Android 10

Snapdragon 765

Snapdragon 865

128GB

256GB

Yes, up to 1TB

No

64 megapixels, f / 1.8; 16 megapixel f / 2.2, wide angle and macro; 8 megapixel f / 2.4 telephoto, 2x optical zoom; Flight time

108 megapixels f / 1.8; 16 megapixel f / 2.2 wide angle 117 degree and macro; 8 megapixel telephoto, 3X optical zoom, Flight Time

25 megapixeles f/2.0

25 megapixeles f/2.0

4GB/ 6GB

12GB

4,500mAh

5,000mAh

5G, LTE, audio connector, Dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.1, WiFi 802.11, GPS, A-GPS, Glonass, Galileo, USB Type C

5G, LTE, headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.1, WiFi 802.11, GPS, A-GPS, Glonass, Galileo, USB Type-C

Yes

Yes

Splashes

Splashes

Yes on screen

Yes on screen

Yes basic

Yes basic

No

Yes

Yes

Yes

5G, dual speaker, 90Hz display, headphone port, 18 watt fast charge

5G, dual speaker, 90Hz display, headphone port, camera with four sensors, and 6K video recording. 18-watt fast charge, 15-watt wireless charge, and 5-watt reversible charge

161.64×71.1×9.29mm

161.1×71.4×9.6mm

188 grams

203 grams

699 euros / unos US$760

US$999

The benefits of the Motorola Edge Plus

The Plus model, although it has the same size as its younger brother, stands out in a triple camera on the back but with a 108 megapixel main lens, unlike the Edge that has 64 megapixels, a not inconsiderable amount. The Edge Plus, too, has 256GB of internal memory, double what the Edge offers.

In performance, the Edge Plus offers the Snapdragon 865, the same chip as any high-end 2020; the Edge, meanwhile, is satisfied with the Snapdragon 765 which is not slow at all, but is not from the big leagues like the 865. The Edge Plus comes with 12GB of RAM, while the Edge will have two variants, depending of the market, and it will be 4 or 6GB.

Both phones offer an on-screen fingerprint reader, and while neither has water resistance (only splash), the Edge Plus at least has a 5,000mAh battery, slightly more than the Edge’s 4,500mAh. The Edge Plus, finally, does offer wireless charging.

How does Motorola Edge stand out?

Although it seems that the Edge has everything to lose to its brother who seems to have gone to the gym more, the Edge stands out in some key aspects.

The Motorola Edge has only 128GB of storage, but offers the option of putting an SD input to expand the storage up to 1TB, while the Edge does not have this possibility.

The other point at which the Edge beats its brother is the price. Motorola revealed that the Motorola Edge will arrive in Italy first in May at a price of 699 euros, which converts to about $ 760 in the United States, a country that will arrive later this year.


Playing:
Watch this:

Motorola Edge Plus: The new rival to the Galaxy S20 Plus


3:13

READ  Coronavirus, Drug Dealers and Buffett’s BTC: Bad Crypto News of the Week

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here