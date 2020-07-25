Motorola Edge vs. Motorola Edge Plus: We Compare the Two Little Brothers

Motorola announced the Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge Plus, its two high-end phones after several years of not launching one for this category.
On the outside the phones look very similar, but boy are there clear differences between them, especially internal and performance, storage and multimedia. Let’s see what are the distinctions between these two cell phones to see which one suits you best.
Motorola Edge vs. Motorola Edge Plus
Motorola Edge
Motorola Edge Plus
6.7 stick, OLED, 90Hz
6.7 stick, OLED, 90Hz
1,080×2,340 pixels
1,080×2,340 pixels
386ppp
386ppp
Android 10
Android 10
Snapdragon 765
Snapdragon 865
128GB
256GB
Yes, up to 1TB
No
64 megapixels, f / 1.8; 16 megapixel f / 2.2, wide angle and macro; 8 megapixel f / 2.4 telephoto, 2x optical zoom; Flight time
108 megapixels f / 1.8; 16 megapixel f / 2.2 wide angle 117 degree and macro; 8 megapixel telephoto, 3X optical zoom, Flight Time
25 megapixeles f/2.0
25 megapixeles f/2.0
4GB/ 6GB
12GB
4,500mAh
5,000mAh
5G, LTE, audio connector, Dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.1, WiFi 802.11, GPS, A-GPS, Glonass, Galileo, USB Type C
5G, LTE, headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.1, WiFi 802.11, GPS, A-GPS, Glonass, Galileo, USB Type-C
Yes
Yes
Splashes
Splashes
Yes on screen
Yes on screen
Yes basic
Yes basic
No
Yes
Yes
Yes
5G, dual speaker, 90Hz display, headphone port, 18 watt fast charge
5G, dual speaker, 90Hz display, headphone port, camera with four sensors, and 6K video recording. 18-watt fast charge, 15-watt wireless charge, and 5-watt reversible charge
161.64×71.1×9.29mm
161.1×71.4×9.6mm
188 grams
203 grams
699 euros / unos US$760
US$999
The benefits of the Motorola Edge Plus
The Plus model, although it has the same size as its younger brother, stands out in a triple camera on the back but with a 108 megapixel main lens, unlike the Edge that has 64 megapixels, a not inconsiderable amount. The Edge Plus, too, has 256GB of internal memory, double what the Edge offers.
In performance, the Edge Plus offers the Snapdragon 865, the same chip as any high-end 2020; the Edge, meanwhile, is satisfied with the Snapdragon 765 which is not slow at all, but is not from the big leagues like the 865. The Edge Plus comes with 12GB of RAM, while the Edge will have two variants, depending of the market, and it will be 4 or 6GB.
Both phones offer an on-screen fingerprint reader, and while neither has water resistance (only splash), the Edge Plus at least has a 5,000mAh battery, slightly more than the Edge’s 4,500mAh. The Edge Plus, finally, does offer wireless charging.
How does Motorola Edge stand out?
Although it seems that the Edge has everything to lose to its brother who seems to have gone to the gym more, the Edge stands out in some key aspects.
The Motorola Edge has only 128GB of storage, but offers the option of putting an SD input to expand the storage up to 1TB, while the Edge does not have this possibility.
The other point at which the Edge beats its brother is the price. Motorola revealed that the Motorola Edge will arrive in Italy first in May at a price of 699 euros, which converts to about $ 760 in the United States, a country that will arrive later this year.