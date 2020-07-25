Motorola Edge: the new competition of the iPhone 11, Galaxy S20

Motorola returns to the high-end arena and does so with the official presentation of the Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge Plus.
After several years without a phone premium, Motorola announces its return to this category with these two cell phones that have enough features to stand up to the industry’s titans. The Motorola Edge Plus is the most equipped phone, but the Motorola Edge also has a lot to offer.
The announcement on Wednesday, April 22 was in a virtual way, a way that Motorola would not want to announce its high-end phone, but in times of COVID-19 there is no other option but to advertise products through online transmissions. Still, the phones make a big debut with specs that puts them unafraid to compete with it. iPhone 11, Huawei P40 The Galaxy S20.
Motorola Edge: Important Features
- 6.7 inch screen (FHD +, OLED)
- Screen upgrade to 90Hz
- 128GB of storage
- Storage expansion up to 1TB
- Snapdragon 765
- 4GB / 6GB and RAM
- Android 10
- Rear camera: 64 megapixels (ƒ1.8) + 16 megapixels (ƒ / 2.2) + 8 megapixels (ƒ / 2.4)
- Front camera: 25 megapixels (ƒ / 2.0)
- 3.5mm headphone port
- USB-C port
- Stereo sound (customized by Waves)
- NFC
- Bluetooth 5.1
- 5G connectivity
- Dimensions 161.64×71.1×9.29mm
- 188g weight
A very different screen for Motorola
Motorola has been dozing for the last few years until waking up with the Motorola Edge and Edge Plus, two phones that have a new screen that the company has not used until now, but that gives an appearance to the two new cell phones.
Motorola Edge vs Motorola Edge Plus
Motorola Edge
Motorola Edge Plus
6.7 stick, OLED, 90Hz
6.7 stick, OLED, 90Hz
1,080×2,340 pixels
1,080×2,340 pixels
386ppp
386ppp
Android 10
Android 10
Snapdragon 765
Snapdragon 865
128GB
256GB
Yes, up to 1TB
No
64 megapixels, f / 1.8; 16 megapixel f / 2.2, wide angle and macro; 8 megapixel f / 2.4 telephoto, 2x optical zoom; Flight time
108 megapixels f / 1.8; 16 megapixel f / 2.2 wide angle 117 degree and macro; 8 megapixel telephoto, 3X optical zoom, Flight Time
25 megapixeles f/2.0
25 megapixeles f/2.0
4GB/ 6GB
12GB
4,500mAh
5,000mAh
5G, LTE, audio connector, Dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.1, WiFi 802.11, GPS, A-GPS, Glonass, Galileo, USB Type C
5G, LTE, headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.1, WiFi 802.11, GPS, A-GPS, Glonass, Galileo, USB Type-C
Yes
Yes
Splashes
Splashes
Yes on screen
Yes on screen
Yes basic
Yes basic
No
Yes
Yes
Yes
5G, dual speaker, 90Hz display, headphone port, 18 watt fast charge
5G, dual speaker, 90Hz display, headphone port, camera with four sensors, and 6K video recording. 18-watt fast charge, 15-watt wireless charge, and 5-watt reversible charge
161.64×71.1×9.29mm
161.1×71.4×9.6mm
188 grams
203 grams
Not available until summer
US$999
Both phones have a gorgeous screen with sides that extend giving the appearance of no side bezels. At the top and bottom there is some bevel, but they are very small. The front camera, to avoid the eyebrow or notch, is integrated into the screen.
On the back we already found some of the differences with the Edge Plus, since the Edge has only three cameras on the back, while the Edge Plus has four and its main lens is 108 megapixels. Already in terms of performance, the Edge takes a step backwards with having the Snapdragon 765, while the Edge Plus has the 865 that is distinctive of all high-end in 2020. The storage, the battery and the amount of RAM in the Edge It is also less than that of the Edge Plus.
It’s ready for 5G
The good news about Edge and Edge Plus is that we already found 5G network support. The Motorola Edge Plus will arrive in the United States compatible with Verizon networks, but since the Edge does not yet have a release date or price, it is unknown with which operators it will start working.
Motorola Edge: price and availability
Motorola revealed that the Motorola Edge will arrive in Italy first in May at a price of 699 euros, which converts to about $ 760 in the United States, a country that will arrive later this year.