Motorola Edge: the new competition of the iPhone 11, Galaxy S20

Motorola returns to the high-end arena and does so with the official presentation of the Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge Plus.

After several years without a phone premium, Motorola announces its return to this category with these two cell phones that have enough features to stand up to the industry’s titans. The Motorola Edge Plus is the most equipped phone, but the Motorola Edge also has a lot to offer.

The announcement on Wednesday, April 22 was in a virtual way, a way that Motorola would not want to announce its high-end phone, but in times of COVID-19 there is no other option but to advertise products through online transmissions. Still, the phones make a big debut with specs that puts them unafraid to compete with it. iPhone 11, Huawei P40 The Galaxy S20.

Motorola Edge: Important Features

6.7 inch screen (FHD +, OLED)

Screen upgrade to 90Hz

128GB of storage

Storage expansion up to 1TB

Snapdragon 765

4GB / 6GB and RAM

Android 10

Rear camera: 64 megapixels (ƒ1.8) + 16 megapixels (ƒ / 2.2) + 8 megapixels (ƒ / 2.4)

Front camera: 25 megapixels (ƒ / 2.0)

3.5mm headphone port

USB-C port

Stereo sound (customized by Waves)

NFC

Bluetooth 5.1

5G connectivity

Dimensions 161.64×71.1×9.29mm

188g weight

A very different screen for Motorola

Motorola has been dozing for the last few years until waking up with the Motorola Edge and Edge Plus, two phones that have a new screen that the company has not used until now, but that gives an appearance to the two new cell phones.

Motorola Edge vs Motorola Edge Plus Motorola Edge Motorola Edge Plus 6.7 stick, OLED, 90Hz 6.7 stick, OLED, 90Hz 1,080×2,340 pixels 1,080×2,340 pixels 386ppp 386ppp Android 10 Android 10 Snapdragon 765 Snapdragon 865 128GB 256GB Yes, up to 1TB No 64 megapixels, f / 1.8; 16 megapixel f / 2.2, wide angle and macro; 8 megapixel f / 2.4 telephoto, 2x optical zoom; Flight time 108 megapixels f / 1.8; 16 megapixel f / 2.2 wide angle 117 degree and macro; 8 megapixel telephoto, 3X optical zoom, Flight Time 25 megapixeles f/2.0 25 megapixeles f/2.0 4GB/ 6GB 12GB 4,500mAh 5,000mAh 5G, LTE, audio connector, Dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.1, WiFi 802.11, GPS, A-GPS, Glonass, Galileo, USB Type C 5G, LTE, headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.1, WiFi 802.11, GPS, A-GPS, Glonass, Galileo, USB Type-C Yes Yes Splashes Splashes Yes on screen Yes on screen Yes basic Yes basic No Yes Yes Yes 5G, dual speaker, 90Hz display, headphone port, 18 watt fast charge 5G, dual speaker, 90Hz display, headphone port, camera with four sensors, and 6K video recording. 18-watt fast charge, 15-watt wireless charge, and 5-watt reversible charge 161.64×71.1×9.29mm 161.1×71.4×9.6mm 188 grams 203 grams Not available until summer US$999

Both phones have a gorgeous screen with sides that extend giving the appearance of no side bezels. At the top and bottom there is some bevel, but they are very small. The front camera, to avoid the eyebrow or notch, is integrated into the screen.

On the back we already found some of the differences with the Edge Plus, since the Edge has only three cameras on the back, while the Edge Plus has four and its main lens is 108 megapixels. Already in terms of performance, the Edge takes a step backwards with having the Snapdragon 765, while the Edge Plus has the 865 that is distinctive of all high-end in 2020. The storage, the battery and the amount of RAM in the Edge It is also less than that of the Edge Plus.

It’s ready for 5G

The good news about Edge and Edge Plus is that we already found 5G network support. The Motorola Edge Plus will arrive in the United States compatible with Verizon networks, but since the Edge does not yet have a release date or price, it is unknown with which operators it will start working.

Motorola Edge: price and availability

Motorola revealed that the Motorola Edge will arrive in Italy first in May at a price of 699 euros, which converts to about $ 760 in the United States, a country that will arrive later this year.