Moto G8 Power Lite: Motorola’s New Phone Makes Its Official Debut

Motorola



The Moto G8 Power Lite is the new phone from Motorola for your mid-range family and that it will compete with Chinese manufacturers such as Xiaomi, Huawei and Oppo, three companies that have already positioned themselves in Mexico and Latin America and that wants to defeat Motorola.

The Moto G8 Power will arrive in Mexico from April and although it has an almost identical name to the Moto G8 Power, they should not be confused, as there are quite a few differences between them.

Moto G8 Power Lite: important features



6.4-inch (IPS) screen

Resolution 1,600×720 (270dpi)

Android 9 Pie

Helio P35 processor (4×2.3GHz; 4×1.8GHz)

4GB and RAM

64GB of internal storage

Space for microSD up to 256GB

5,000mAh battery (cannot be disassembled)

Fast charge

16 megapixel main camera, macro lens and depth sensor

8 megapixel front camera

Bluetooth 5.0

Does not have NFC

USB-C

Dimensions 157.95×75.84×9.63mm

Weight 195g

Moto G8 Power Lite vs Moto G8 Power



The differences between the Power and Power Lite are quite a lot and although both have a 5,000mAh battery, the Moto G8 Power is more expensive due to having a faster processor (Snapdragon 665), more and better rear cameras, a front camera of double megapixels. (16), USB-C port, double the RAM (4GB) and the front camera is integrated into the screen, unlike the Power Lite that has a drop eyebrow.

Moto G8 Power Lite: price and availability



The Moto G8 Power Lite disembarks in Mexico from April for an official price of 3,999 pesos (about US $ 165), below the 5,499 pesos that the Moto G8 Power costs.