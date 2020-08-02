Moto G8: A more interesting look than the Moto G8 Plus – and much cheaper

Motorola



The Moto G8 phone arrives in Mexico after consumers in that country had to wait for the phone since it was launched in Brazil last March. But the wait was worth it and its features, design and price make it a strong contender for the mid-range market.

The Moto G8 shares many similarities with its other siblings and also takes some features from the 2019 Motorola One. The main heritage of the Motorola One is the front camera; The Moto G8 optimizes its lens for self-portraits and places it integrated into the screen, avoiding a notch on top. Overall, its design is very similar to that of the other two previously announced G8s.

Moto G8: technical specifications

6.4-inch HD + screen

Android 10

4,000mAh battery

4GB de RAM

64GB of storage

16 megapixel main camera + 2 megapixel macro camera + wide angle camera

8 megapixel front camera

Snapdragon 665 processor (eight cores: four 2GHz and four 1.8GHz)

Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, AGPS connectivity; Glonass, Galileo, USB Type-C charger, Wi-Fi

3.5mm headphone port

Dimensions: 161.3×75.8x9mm

Weight of 188.3g

Moto G8: Price and availability

Motorola’s Moto G8 is now available in Brazil and will reach other regions in Latin America, Europe, Asia and Australia. The G8 costs 1,142 reais in Brazil, which is equivalent to about $ 250. Starting in April, the Moto G8 will be available in Mexico for 4,699 pesos (about US $ 190). There is no information on his arrival in Spain and the United States.

Editor’s Note: This article was updated on April 2 at 8:00 a.m. in the United States Pacific to add availability in Mexico.