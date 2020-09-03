Moto G Fast review: Moto G Fast review, price, features

Motorola has grouped its mid-range cell phones this year under the name of Moto G, and the Moto G Fast is the latest addition to its line of phones that completes the family of mobile phones. Moto G Power and Moto G Stylus.

This new phone maintains many similarities with its older brothers. However, the Moto G Fast is cheaper, and the reason could be not having a super powerful battery – although it is very good – like the Moto G Power, or not including a pen like the Moto G Stylus.

Price and availability

The Motorola Moto G Fast is priced at $ 199.99 and can be purchased at Best Buy, B&H Photo, Walmart, Amazon.com, and Motorola.com. And it will be available later in Boost Mobile.

Features Motorola Moto G Fast

Screen: 6.4 inches

Processor: Snapdragon 665

RAM: 3GB

Storage: 32GB, expandable via microSD up to 512GB

Operating system: Android 10

Battery: 4,000mAh, 10-watt fast charge

Main camera: 16 megapixels f / 1.7; 2 megapixels, f / 2.2, macro; 8 megapixels, f / 2.2, 118 degree wide angle

Front camera: 8 megapixels, f / 2.0

Connectivity: USB type C, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, FM radio, Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac 2.4GHz and 5GHz, GPS

It does not have NFC.

Rear physical fingerprint sensor

A very elegant design

If I like something about cheap cell phones, it’s that they don’t look cheap, and Motorola has made a $ 200 phone look really nice. The back of the cell phone is made of glossy plastic, with very clear etched lines that make it look different.

To that we must add a detail that could have been imperceptible at first, and that is that the edges of the phone are metal in silver, and that makes the cell phone feel much more elegant.

Something that Motorola has been doing with the fingerprint sensor of its phones is placing the hidden sensor under the brand’s logo on the back, something to say the least. At the back we also find the triple camera positioned vertically, on the upper edge is the headphone port and on the lower edge the USB Type-C port and the speaker.

The front of the phone has few edges and in the upper left corner is the hole-shaped camera, which takes up rather little space.

Moto G Fast: As fast as its big brothers

The Moto G Fast could be considered the Moto “Lite” of this series launched by the company in the United States, and it is totally different from the Moto G8 that can be bought all over the world – although they are certainly parallel franchises with some similarities.

When I asked Motorola why the cell phone had the name Moto G Fast, since it is the first with that badge, the company explained to me that the name “Lite” did not entirely represent the idea of ​​this cell phone, which maintains the same processor Snapdragon 665 from the Moto G Power and the Moto G Stylus.

In particular, the Moto G Fast has only 32GB of storage expandable via microSD and only 3GB of RAM.

Like all Motorola phones, this device comes with a practically pure Android interface, and in particular this device has Android 10. Motorola only includes some of its own applications and modifies the camera app for its cell phones, which makes it slightly different. to a Pixel phone, for example.

Among the novelties that Motorola includes in its software are:

Moto Gametime mode: It offers a more immersive gaming experience by blocking interruptions such as notifications or calls. It also includes shortcuts to social networks and screen capture.

It offers a more immersive gaming experience by blocking interruptions such as notifications or calls. It also includes shortcuts to social networks and screen capture. Moto Actions: The Moto application teaches you to perform tasks quickly, such as turning the cell phone to activate the camera, turning the phone face down to silence a call, screenshot editor, etc.

The Moto application teaches you to perform tasks quickly, such as turning the cell phone to activate the camera, turning the phone face down to silence a call, screenshot editor, etc. Moto Audio: It is an option that allows the improvement of the sound through your speakers and that can also be adjusted when you listen with your headphones.

Test of performance Legend: Geekbench 4 (one core) Geekbench 4 (multi-core) 3DMark Ice Storm (Unlimited) Note: Longer bars represent better performance



When we performed the laboratory tests, we found that indeed, the Moto G Fast remains very close to its older brothers, despite having a lower RAM. In my general use, the phone behaved smoothly without major problems.



The battery of the Moto G Fast will not give you problems

The Moto G Fast has a 4,000mAh battery, which is identical to that of the Moto G Stylus and that has predictably caused both phones to have a very similar result in our laboratory tests. The Moto G Fast lasted 15 hours and 30 minutes in our continuous video playback tests, while the Stylus almost 16 hours.

The Moto G Fast will end the day with at least 20 percent battery if you use it a lot, although a little more if you don’t use it as much. In my case, I started using it at 7 a.m. And although I did not play too much, I did make intense use of Instagram and other social networks, downloaded new applications and took some pictures.

Of course, when we compare the battery of the Moto G Fast with cell phones of a similar range, it falls below.

Moto G Fast battery test Battery Duration Moto G Fast 4,000mAh 15:30 Moto G Power 5,000mAh 35:32 Moto G Stylus 4,000mAh 16:00 Moto G8 Plus 4,000mAh 26:50 Moto G7 Plus 3,000mAh 17:02 Xiaomi Mi A3 4,030mAh 18:15 Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 4,000mAh 22:25 Huawei Y9 Prime 4,000mAh 15:26

Camera: Is it worth it?

The Moto G Fast has a triple 16 megapixel f / 1.7 camera; 2 megapixels, f / 2.2, macro; 8 megapixels, f / 2.2, 118 degree wide angle. This sensor is identical to the Moto G Power, so the quality of its cameras is quite similar. However, the front sensor changes, since in this case we find one with 8 megapixels with f / 2.0 aperture and that of its older brother is 16 megapixels.

Using the camera I managed to get blurry photos of objects, although I had to lock the focus on the desired object to be able to achieve it, while in people the blurring effect is automatic. You should also know that the phone includes different scales in blur mode.

Overall, the Moto G Fast’s camera is good for a $ 200 cell phone. Its triple lens gives us options for macro, wide angle and even portrait photos, and although the company has not told us what type of zoom it has, the photos with 3X zoom are quite decent, as you can see in this image.

The 8 megapixel front camera makes very pretty selfies without being pretentious. You can also do them with portrait mode.

Conclusions

The Moto G Fast is a budget phone, nice and with excellent specifications for its price. This cell phone meets the merits to be one of the best in its 2020 range, because not only does it give us good processing or good sound quality, but it also has Android 10 with a pure interface, and it gives us a headphone port. , battery life of almost two days and a set of cameras that does not disappoint.

Yes, the Moto G Fast does not have a night mode, and that might not appeal to everyone, but in a cheap cell phone the processing is possibly the detail we usually look at the most, and this cell phone lives up to the promises of its specifications.

Of course, there are other interesting cell phones that have a similar price. He Huawei Y6P It costs US $ 180 and although it only has two cameras, it promises a great battery life, since it has 5,000mAh.

Moto G Fast vs. Moto G Power vs. Moto G Stylus

While the Moto G Fast is the cheapest of the three cell phones, it is also the weakest in some respects. For example, it only has 3GB of RAM, while its siblings have 4GB of RAM.

To that we must add another important point, and that has helped reduce its price: its internal storage. While the Moto G Fast is only 32GB, the Moto G power is 64GB and the Moto G Stylus is 128GB, of course, they all accept microSD expansion, but sometimes it is better to have the largest capacity at once.

The main camera of the Moto G Power and that of the Moto G Fast are identical and although the front one differs a bit, the changes are not so abysmal. However, the thing that might make you think that the $ 249.99 Moto G Power is a better option is its 5,000mAh battery vs. the 4,000mAh of the other two models. While those will manage to give you between a day and a half and two of energy, the Power will undoubtedly let you go up to four days – always depending on your use.

Overall, the Moto G Power is a great option, although it will all depend on your budget.