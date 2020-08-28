Moto G 5G Plus vs. Moto G8 Plus: A look at their similarities and differences

Motorola announced the new Moto G 5G Plus as its first mid-range phone with 5G; But don’t let its name confuse you because the new cell phone has several new features compared to a cell phone with an almost identical name, the Moto G8 Plus.
The Moto G 5G Plus is more than just a tongue twister. This is Motorola’s commitment to offer a ‘cheap’ 5G cell phone, with four rear cameras, double front camera and a screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. These features are not offered by the Moto G8 Plus. But let’s see, little by little, how these two cell phones compare:
Moto G 5G Plus vs Moto G8 Plus: Comparison
Moto G 5G Plus
Moto G8 Plus
screen
6.7 inches (IPS) 90Hz
6.3 inch
Resolution
2,300×1,080 pixels
2,280×1,080 pixels
Pixel density
Determined
400dpi
Operating system
Android 10
Android 9 (Android Pie)
Processor
Snapdragon 765G
2.0GHz Snapdragon 665
Storage
64GB / 128GB
64GB
Storage expansion
Yes, up to 1TB with microSD
Yes
Rear camera
48 megapixels + 5 megapixels + 8 megapixels + 2 megapixels
Three, regular 48MP (f / 1.7) + 16-megapixel wide-angle (f / 2.2) + 5-megapixel depth sensor (f / 2.2)
Frontal camera
16 megapixels + 8 megapixels
25 megapixels
RAM
4GB / 6GB
4GB
Battery
5,000mAh
4,000mAh (15W)
Battery life (hours and minutes)
To confirm
26:52
Connectivity
5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4, 5GHz)
4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4, 5GHz)
NFC
Yes
Yes, but it depends on the market
Waterproof
No, just splashing
No, just splashing
Fingerprint reader
Yes (side)
Yes (back)
Face recognition
Determined
Not
Wireless charging
Not
Yes (basic)
Headphone jack
Yes
Yes
Important features
5G connectivity, good specs, headphone jack
Small browed display, three rear cameras, traditional headphone port
Size
168x74x9mm
158.35×75.83×9.09 mm
Weight
188g
188 grams
Price
US $ 394 / US $ 450
From 269 euros (About US $ 299)
As you can see, the Moto G8 Plus is better only in one respect: the price. But beyond what you will have to pay, the Moto G 5G Plus is equal to the G8 Plus or better. In addition, offering 5G connectivity, the Moto G 5G Plus has a larger battery, the front camera is integrated into the screen and is double, the rear camera is four-lens, has a more powerful processor and offers more options in internal storage .
The Moto G 5G Plus also offers a larger screen, with better resolution and a higher refresh rate. Taking this into account, it seems that the difference of less than US $ 100 between the Moto G 5G Plus and Moto G8 Plus makes the new cell phone a better candidate, because it offers more features and functions for a price that is still below US $ 500. .