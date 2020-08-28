Moto G 5G Plus vs. Moto G8 Plus: A look at their similarities and differences

Motorola



Motorola announced the new Moto G 5G Plus as its first mid-range phone with 5G; But don’t let its name confuse you because the new cell phone has several new features compared to a cell phone with an almost identical name, the Moto G8 Plus.

The Moto G 5G Plus is more than just a tongue twister. This is Motorola’s commitment to offer a ‘cheap’ 5G cell phone, with four rear cameras, double front camera and a screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. These features are not offered by the Moto G8 Plus. But let’s see, little by little, how these two cell phones compare:

Moto G 5G Plus vs Moto G8 Plus: Comparison Moto G 5G Plus Moto G8 Plus screen 6.7 inches (IPS) 90Hz 6.3 inch Resolution 2,300×1,080 pixels 2,280×1,080 pixels Pixel density Determined 400dpi Operating system Android 10 Android 9 (Android Pie) Processor Snapdragon 765G 2.0GHz Snapdragon 665 Storage 64GB / 128GB 64GB Storage expansion Yes, up to 1TB with microSD Yes Rear camera 48 megapixels + 5 megapixels + 8 megapixels + 2 megapixels Three, regular 48MP (f / 1.7) + 16-megapixel wide-angle (f / 2.2) + 5-megapixel depth sensor (f / 2.2) Frontal camera 16 megapixels + 8 megapixels 25 megapixels RAM 4GB / 6GB 4GB Battery 5,000mAh 4,000mAh (15W) Battery life (hours and minutes) To confirm 26:52 Connectivity 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4, 5GHz) 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4, 5GHz) NFC Yes Yes, but it depends on the market Waterproof No, just splashing No, just splashing Fingerprint reader Yes (side) Yes (back) Face recognition Determined Not Wireless charging Not Yes (basic) Headphone jack Yes Yes Important features 5G connectivity, good specs, headphone jack Small browed display, three rear cameras, traditional headphone port Size 168x74x9mm 158.35×75.83×9.09 mm Weight 188g 188 grams Price US $ 394 / US $ 450 From 269 euros (About US $ 299)

As you can see, the Moto G8 Plus is better only in one respect: the price. But beyond what you will have to pay, the Moto G 5G Plus is equal to the G8 Plus or better. In addition, offering 5G connectivity, the Moto G 5G Plus has a larger battery, the front camera is integrated into the screen and is double, the rear camera is four-lens, has a more powerful processor and offers more options in internal storage .

The Moto G 5G Plus also offers a larger screen, with better resolution and a higher refresh rate. Taking this into account, it seems that the difference of less than US $ 100 between the Moto G 5G Plus and Moto G8 Plus makes the new cell phone a better candidate, because it offers more features and functions for a price that is still below US $ 500. .