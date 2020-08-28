Moto G 5G Plus vs. Moto G8 Plus: A look at their similarities and differences

By
James Ashley
-

The Moto G 5G Plus is a much better phone than the Moto G8 Plus, although it is also a bit more expensive.

Motorola

Motorola announced the new Moto G 5G Plus as its first mid-range phone with 5G; But don’t let its name confuse you because the new cell phone has several new features compared to a cell phone with an almost identical name, the Moto G8 Plus.

The Moto G 5G Plus is more than just a tongue twister. This is Motorola’s commitment to offer a ‘cheap’ 5G cell phone, with four rear cameras, double front camera and a screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. These features are not offered by the Moto G8 Plus. But let’s see, little by little, how these two cell phones compare:

Moto G 5G Plus vs Moto G8 Plus: Comparison

Moto G 5G Plus

Moto G8 Plus

screen

6.7 inches (IPS) 90Hz

6.3 inch

Resolution

2,300×1,080 pixels

2,280×1,080 pixels

Pixel density

Determined

400dpi

Operating system

Android 10

Android 9 (Android Pie)

Processor

Snapdragon 765G

2.0GHz Snapdragon 665

Storage

64GB / 128GB

64GB

Storage expansion

Yes, up to 1TB with microSD

Yes

Rear camera

48 megapixels + 5 megapixels + 8 megapixels + 2 megapixels

Three, regular 48MP (f / 1.7) + 16-megapixel wide-angle (f / 2.2) + 5-megapixel depth sensor (f / 2.2)

Frontal camera

16 megapixels + 8 megapixels

25 megapixels

RAM

4GB / 6GB

4GB

Battery

5,000mAh

4,000mAh (15W)

Battery life (hours and minutes)

To confirm

26:52

Connectivity

5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4, 5GHz)

4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4, 5GHz)

NFC

Yes

Yes, but it depends on the market

Waterproof

No, just splashing

No, just splashing

Fingerprint reader

Yes (side)

Yes (back)

Face recognition

Determined

Not

Wireless charging

Not

Yes (basic)

Headphone jack

Yes

Yes

Important features

5G connectivity, good specs, headphone jack

Small browed display, three rear cameras, traditional headphone port

Size

168x74x9mm

158.35×75.83×9.09 mm

Weight

188g

188 grams

Price

US $ 394 / US $ 450

From 269 euros (About US $ 299)

As you can see, the Moto G8 Plus is better only in one respect: the price. But beyond what you will have to pay, the Moto G 5G Plus is equal to the G8 Plus or better. In addition, offering 5G connectivity, the Moto G 5G Plus has a larger battery, the front camera is integrated into the screen and is double, the rear camera is four-lens, has a more powerful processor and offers more options in internal storage .

The Moto G 5G Plus also offers a larger screen, with better resolution and a higher refresh rate. Taking this into account, it seems that the difference of less than US $ 100 between the Moto G 5G Plus and Moto G8 Plus makes the new cell phone a better candidate, because it offers more features and functions for a price that is still below US $ 500. .

The Motorola Edge will conquer you [fotos]

To see photos

motorola-edge-review-1-of-16


Playing:
Watch this:

Motorola Edge: A well-balanced and affordable high-end


3:22

READ  The electoral race begins at FC Barcelona

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here