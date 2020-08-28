Moto G 5G Plus vs. Moto G Power vs. Moto G Stylus: comparison

Moto G 5G Plus

The Moto G 5G Plus has a camera designed like that of an iPhone 11.

Motorola

Motorola unveiled its new cell phone Moto G 5G Plus that comes to complement the Moto G family – although it does not belong to the Moto G8 family. The brothers of this cell phone are Moto G Power and Moto G Stylus released this year. In particular, the new phone has 5G, one of the main differences although not the only one, since it also has a larger screen.

Moto G 5G Plus

Moto G 5G Plus

Moto G 5G Plus: a huge screen

The Moto G 5G Plus is the cell phone with the largest screen among the three cell phones. It’s 6.7 inches, but not only that, but it also has a 90Hz refresh rate, something that has become popular lately.

Its smaller, cheaper siblings have a 6.4-inch screen. If you like large screens and you are looking for the latest connectivity technology, this will possibly be the cell phone that may interest you.

Design: more like iPhone

If something is totally different in this cell phone and does not make it seem from the same family, it is its design. Its rear part has a camera deployed in a square shape, something that is surprising especially since the Moto G Stylus also has four, but they are positioned vertically.

Its design also appears slightly shiny with a gradient, while its other siblings have a more rudimentary plastic. Most importantly, the Moto G 5G Plus does not have a stylus, which is why it is completely unmarked from the Moto G Stylus.

Performance and battery

The Moto G 5G Plus has a Snapdragon 765G processor, enabled with 5G technology, which makes it very different from its brothers in the series, which have the Snapdragon 665. The new phone comes in 64GB and 128GB versions, while the Moto G Stylus only 128GB and Moto G Power only 64GB, yes, all include microSD expansion, although the new phone is higher, up to 1TB, and the others up to 512GB.

As for the RAM, they all come from the 4GB base, although the Moto G 5G Plus has a 6GB version of RAM.

The battery is an encouraging detail in this new series, since the new cell phone has 5,000mAh, which steals the Moto G Power, which also has that amount. For its part, the Stylus only has 4,000mAh.

They all have a headphone port and USB Type-C charging and are only splash resistant. And although they all have a fingerprint reader, the Moto G 5G Plus has it on the side and the other two on the back, hidden under the Motorola logo. Only the new phone has NFC, a privilege that you will surely want to have to make mobile payments, among other things.

Price and availability

The Moto G 5G Plus is the most expensive cell phone in the series, priced at around US $ 394 for the 64GB version and US $ 450 for the 128GB version. The Moto G Stylus is worth $ 299.99 and the Moto G Power is worth $ 249.99.

Moto G 5G Plus vs. Moto G Power vs. Moto G Stylus

Moto G 5G Plus

Moto G Stylus

Moto G Power

screen

6.7 inches (IPS) 90Hz

6.4 inches

6.4 inches

Resolution

2,300×1,080 pixels

2,300×1,080 pixels

2,300×1,080 pixels

Pixel density

Determined

399ppp

399ppp

Operating system

Android 10

Android 10

Android 10

Processor

Snapdragon 765G

Snpadragon 665

Snpadragon 665

Storage

64GB / 128GB

128GB

64GB

Storage expansion

Yes, up to 1TB with microSD

Yes, up to 512GB

Yes, up to 512GB

Rear camera

48 megapixels + 5 megapixels + 8 megapixels + 2 megapixels

Four: 48 megapixels f / 1.7; 2 megapixels f / 2.2, macro; 16 megapixels f / 2.2, action video only camera; Flight time

Triple: 16 megapixels f / 1.7; 2 megapixels f / 2.2 macro; 8 megapixels f / 2.2 wide angle

Frontal camera

16 megapixels + 8 megapixels

16 megapixels f / 2.0

16 megapixels f / 2.0

RAM

4GB / 6GB

4GB

4GB

Battery

5,000mAh

4,000mAh

5,000mAh

Battery life (hours and minutes)

To confirm

26

35:32

Connectivity

5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4, 5GHz)

Bluetooth 5.0, LTE, NanoSIM, Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac, Wi-Fi, GPS, AGPS; LTEPP, SUPL, Glonass, Galileo, USB Type C

Bluetooth 5.0, LTE, NanoSIM, Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac, Wi-Fi, GPS, AGPS; LTEPP, SUPL, Glonass, Galileo, USB Type C

NFC

Yes

Not

Not

Waterproof

No, just splashing

Splashing

Splashing

Fingerprint reader

Yes (side)

Yeah in the back

Yeah in the back

Face recognition

Determined

Not

Not

Wireless charging

Not

Not

Not

Headphone jack

Yes

Yes

Yes

Important features

5G connectivity, good specs, headphone jack

Stylus for writing notes; night mode, action camera for videos, 10 watt fast charge

5,000mAh battery, wide-angle camera, nice design, fast charging

Size

168x74x9mm

158.6 x 75.8 x 9.2 mm

159.85 x 75.84 x 9.63mm

Weight

188g

192 grams

199 grams

Price

US $ 394 / US $ 450

US $ 299.99

US $ 249.99

