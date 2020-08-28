Moto G 5G Plus vs. Moto G Power vs. Moto G Stylus: comparison

Motorola



Motorola unveiled its new cell phone Moto G 5G Plus that comes to complement the Moto G family – although it does not belong to the Moto G8 family. The brothers of this cell phone are Moto G Power and Moto G Stylus released this year. In particular, the new phone has 5G, one of the main differences although not the only one, since it also has a larger screen.

The Moto G 5G Plus has 4 rear cameras, 2 front cameras and a 90Hz screen [fotos] To see photos



Moto G 5G Plus: a huge screen

The Moto G 5G Plus is the cell phone with the largest screen among the three cell phones. It’s 6.7 inches, but not only that, but it also has a 90Hz refresh rate, something that has become popular lately.

Its smaller, cheaper siblings have a 6.4-inch screen. If you like large screens and you are looking for the latest connectivity technology, this will possibly be the cell phone that may interest you.

Moto G Power: A cell phone with a very powerful battery [fotos] To see photos



Design: more like iPhone

If something is totally different in this cell phone and does not make it seem from the same family, it is its design. Its rear part has a camera deployed in a square shape, something that is surprising especially since the Moto G Stylus also has four, but they are positioned vertically.

Its design also appears slightly shiny with a gradient, while its other siblings have a more rudimentary plastic. Most importantly, the Moto G 5G Plus does not have a stylus, which is why it is completely unmarked from the Moto G Stylus.

The Moto G Stylus has a nice design and comes with a pencil [fotos] To see photos



Performance and battery

The Moto G 5G Plus has a Snapdragon 765G processor, enabled with 5G technology, which makes it very different from its brothers in the series, which have the Snapdragon 665. The new phone comes in 64GB and 128GB versions, while the Moto G Stylus only 128GB and Moto G Power only 64GB, yes, all include microSD expansion, although the new phone is higher, up to 1TB, and the others up to 512GB.

As for the RAM, they all come from the 4GB base, although the Moto G 5G Plus has a 6GB version of RAM.

The battery is an encouraging detail in this new series, since the new cell phone has 5,000mAh, which steals the Moto G Power, which also has that amount. For its part, the Stylus only has 4,000mAh.

They all have a headphone port and USB Type-C charging and are only splash resistant. And although they all have a fingerprint reader, the Moto G 5G Plus has it on the side and the other two on the back, hidden under the Motorola logo. Only the new phone has NFC, a privilege that you will surely want to have to make mobile payments, among other things.

Price and availability

The Moto G 5G Plus is the most expensive cell phone in the series, priced at around US $ 394 for the 64GB version and US $ 450 for the 128GB version. The Moto G Stylus is worth $ 299.99 and the Moto G Power is worth $ 249.99.