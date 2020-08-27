Moto G 5G Plus: A 5G cell phone with a 90Hz screen at a tempting price

Motorola



The Moto G 5G Plus wants to be the cell phone that drives 5G, the new generation of cellular connectivity, in all parts of the world, offering not only compatibility with those networks but also a great balance of aspects for an attractive price.

The Moto G series has been Motorola’s most popular since its arrival due to the great balance of features it achieves at an attractive price. Although in recent years companies like Xiaomi and Huawei have put it into strong competition, the Moto G 5G Plus paints itself as a great option on the market.

The Moto G 5G Plus has 4 rear cameras, 2 front cameras and a 90Hz screen



90Hz screen and double front camera

The Moto G 5G Plus is a relatively attractive cell phone that features a 6.7-inch Full HD + screen with small bezels that has a 90Hz refresh rate and includes two holes for the front cameras.

Motorola says this is the company’s first cell phone with a wide-angle front camera.

The main front camera of the Moto G 5G Plus is 16 megapixels, while the wide angle is 8 megapixels.

Motorola



It is worth repeating that the two cameras are in separate holes, something not so common because most or all the devices that we have seen today with a double front camera end up joined in the same module that removes more screen.

At the rear you find a square module with four cameras, including a 48 megapixel main, a 5 megapixel macro, an 8 megapixel wide angle and a 2 megapixel depth sensor.

A good thing is that despite having these four cameras, the square does not protrude much from the body of the device and is located in the upper left corner.

On the other hand, Motorola decides not to place a fingerprint reader on the back or on the screen, but instead places it on the right side edge.

Something to keep in mind is that the Moto G 5G Plus is 0.9mm thick, in part because it offers 5G compatibility which means it needs more antennas. However, this does not mean that it is the thickest cell phone on the market.

However, compared to cell phones like the Galaxy A51 which is 7.9mm thick and the OnePlus 8 Pro measuring 8.5mm, the Moto 5 5G Plus is thicker, but it is very similar to the LG V60 (8.9mm) and Little F2 Pro (8.9mm).

Moto G 5G Plus: Features and Specifications

Screen: 6.7 inches

Resolution: Full HD +

Processor: Snapdragon 765

RAM: 4GB or 6GB

Storage: 64GB or 128GB

MicroSD slot: Yes

Battery: 5,000mAh

Water resistance: No, splash only

Rear cameras: 48 megapixels (f / 1.8) + 8 megapixel wide angle (f / 2.2), 5 megapixel macro (f / 2.2) and 2 megapixel depth

Front camera: 16 megapixels

Operating system: Android 10

Traditional headphone jack: Yes

FM radio: Yes (except in France)

NFC: Yes

Networks: 5G: Sub-6GHz | 4G: LTE (UL Cat 18 / DL Cat 22) | 3G: UMTS | 2G: GSM / EDGE / CDMA

Bands: 5G: sub-6GHz bands n1 / 3/7/8/28/38/41/77/78 | 4G: LTE bands 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/20 | 3G: UMTS bands 1/2/4/5/8 | 2G: CDMA band as0 / 1 | 2G: GSM band as 2/3/5/8

Size: 168x74x9mm

Weight: 188 grams

Price and availability

The price of the Moto G 5G Plus is 349 euros (about US $ 394) for the 4GB of RAM version with 64GB of storage and 399 euros (about US $ 450) for the version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Initially, the Moto G 5G Plus will be available for purchase only in Europe, but it will be rolled out to other regions. For now, this Moto G 5G Plus phone will not arrive in the United States, but Motorola promises that it will launch a 5G phone that costs less than $ 500 this fall.