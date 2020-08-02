Moto E6S: An incredible price to believe with battery for many days

The Moto E6S is a very interesting offer for the low-end, a category of smartphones that are characterized by being low-cost cell phones with basic and essential characteristics.
The Moto E6S was announced by Motorola in mid-March, but little by little it has been reaching more countries like Mexico, a region in which the phone will appear on the shelves from April and with an incredible price to believe.
Moto E6S: important features
Moto E6S: Price and Availability
The Moto E6S was launched on March 16 and is available in just a handful of countries like Brazil. The phone arrives in Mexico from April for a price of 3,299 pesos (about US $ 135). Motorola has not reported pricing and availability in the United States and Spain.
The new Motorola Razr from all angles [fotos]
To see photos