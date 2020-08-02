Moto E6S: An incredible price to believe with battery for many days

Motorola



The Moto E6S is a very interesting offer for the low-end, a category of smartphones that are characterized by being low-cost cell phones with basic and essential characteristics.

The Moto E6S was announced by Motorola in mid-March, but little by little it has been reaching more countries like Mexico, a region in which the phone will appear on the shelves from April and with an incredible price to believe.

Moto E6S: important features



screen 6.1 inch (IPS)

Resolution 1,560×720 (282ppp)

Processor Mediatek Helio P22 (eight cores, 2.0GHz)

32GB de storage

Entry for microSD cards

THE Android 9

2GB en RAM

Rear camera: 13 megapixels + 2 megapixels

Frontal camera: 5 megapixels

Puerto headphone 3.5mm

Bluetooth 4.2

Does not have NFC

Puerto microUSB

Resistant splashing

Battery 3,000mAh (can be replaced)

Dimensions: 155.6x73x8.5mm

Weight: 160g

Moto E6S: Price and Availability

The Moto E6S was launched on March 16 and is available in just a handful of countries like Brazil. The phone arrives in Mexico from April for a price of 3,299 pesos (about US $ 135). Motorola has not reported pricing and availability in the United States and Spain.

The new Motorola Razr from all angles [fotos] To see photos