Moto E6S: An incredible price to believe with battery for many days

By
James Ashley
-

The Moto E6S is a nice low-end phone at a price that will make you sigh.

Motorola

The Moto E6S is a very interesting offer for the low-end, a category of smartphones that are characterized by being low-cost cell phones with basic and essential characteristics.

The Moto E6S was announced by Motorola in mid-March, but little by little it has been reaching more countries like Mexico, a region in which the phone will appear on the shelves from April and with an incredible price to believe.

Moto E6S: important features

  • screen 6.1 inch (IPS)
  • Resolution 1,560×720 (282ppp)
  • Processor Mediatek Helio P22 (eight cores, 2.0GHz)
  • 32GB de storage
  • Entry for microSD cards
  • THE Android 9
  • 2GB en RAM
  • Rear camera: 13 megapixels + 2 megapixels
  • Frontal camera: 5 megapixels
  • Puerto headphone 3.5mm
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • Does not have NFC
  • Puerto microUSB
  • Resistant splashing
  • Battery 3,000mAh (can be replaced)
  • Dimensions: 155.6x73x8.5mm
  • Weight: 160g

    Moto E6S: Price and Availability

    • The Moto E6S was launched on March 16 and is available in just a handful of countries like Brazil. The phone arrives in Mexico from April for a price of 3,299 pesos (about US $ 135). Motorola has not reported pricing and availability in the United States and Spain.

