Most of Cash App’s $528M Revenue in Q1 Came From Bitcoin

On Could 6, Sq. launched its filings for the primary quarter of 2020. The filings publicized income for Sq.’s Cash App, a majority of which got here from Bitcoin.

The numbers for Q1 and Bitcoin’s function

$306 million of Cash App’s $528 million income for the primary quarter of the yr got here from Bitcoin.

Regardless of these numbers, Bitcoin composed a small fraction of Cash App’s revenue, solely $7 million of $183 million whole revenue. The corporate defined why it separated Bitcoin income as being extra of a core mission:

“We deduct bitcoin income as a result of our function is to facilitate prospects’ entry to bitcoin. When prospects purchase bitcoin via Cash App, we solely apply a small margin to the market value of bitcoin, which tends to be risky and out of doors our management.”

Adjustments over the yr amid COVID-19

Cash App reported a 115% improve in revenue year-over-year. In an investor name on Could 6, a member of Sq.’s staff credited “environment friendly new buyer acquisition,” which normally interprets to good advertising and marketing and ease of use.

Supply: Sq. Q1 SEC Submitting

The numbers for traders have been much less rosey, with earnings earlier than curiosity, taxes, depreciation, and amortization slipping from $119 million in This autumn to $9 million this quarter.

On the identical name with shareholders, executives together with Jack Dorsey emphasised Sq.’s efficiency in January and February somewhat than March, when the Coronavirus pandemic started ravaging markets.

Dorsey praised the corporate’s “agility” amid this financial disaster. His colleague famous “We’re inspired by Cash App’s efficiency in April.”