Most Dangerous Game: Liam Hemsworth stars in this thriller in Quibi

April 6 made his debut Quibi, a new service by streaming which comes with 50 new programs distributed in three content categories: movies with chapters that last between 7 and 10 minutes each; TV shows and documentaries about music, food, cars, entertainment and more and “essential” shows that offer a summary of the most important news of the day.

As part of its launch strategy, Quibi made the first three chapters of more than 20 series, films, and documentaries available. Every business day, from Monday to Friday, the platform will integrate new episodes.

Quibi plans to release 175 original shows in its first year, including the thriller starring Liam Hemsworth (The Hunger Games), called Most Dangerous Game.

This movie gives a serial feel as it is divided into small clips. It tells the story of Dodge Maynard, a man battling a terminal illness. In the first chapters Maynard is informed that he has very little time to live, so he agrees to play a deadly game in exchange for ensuring the financial future of his wife and their unborn baby.

It’s hard not to think about The Hunger Games while you watch Most Dangerous Game, considering that in both films Hemsworth has to try to survive a kind of manhunt. The first three chapters of this film serve as an introduction to the characters and the plot, but they fail to hook you. However, the action – the hunting game – begins at the end of the fourth chapter, leaving you in total suspense.

Most Dangerous Game also includes a performance by Christoph Waltz (Inglourious Basterds), Sarah Gadon (Cosmopolis), Zach Cherry (You), among others.

The Quibi app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play Store, and the service has a monthly cost of US $ 5 with commercials, or US $ 8 to access the commercial-free version. However, it offers a 90-day trial at no cost to users who sign up before April 20.