Moscow to close all stores except grocery, pharmacies for a week

March 26, 2020
Medical employees members carrying defending suits work on the actual unit of the Sklifosovsky Evaluation Institute of Emergency Treatment for the victims who’re suspected to have contracted COVID-19, attributable to the coronavirus, in Moscow, Russia March 25, 2020. Alexander Avilov/Moscow Data Firm/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW (1) – Moscow will close all retailers except for pharmacies and grocery stores, the city’s mayor Sergei Sobyanin acknowledged on Thursday.

This measure, which moreover consists of the closure of consuming locations, cafes and bars, will closing from March 28 until April 5, Sobyanin acknowledged in a assertion.

Reporting Maria Kiselyova; writing by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Modifying by Jon Boyle

