Mosagallu Full Movie HD Download Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Tamilrockers.

We recommend that you should not open or use any illegal thing especially illegal piracy website and pirated content because it is a crime and you might get involved in very serious issue.

So, stay away from such kind of website and use only the legal source to watch the content.

The film Mosagallu is based on the true incidents of a technical support scam. The story of Mosagallu includes a call center scam – fraud of 2800 crores INR or 380 million USD. It is a very interesting story, and you can watch this film Mosagallu in both Telugu and English language.

The film Mosagallu is now also available in dub versions such as in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil.

The film Mosagallu was directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin. It was written and produced by Vishnu Manchu. Sam C. S. gave the music in the film Mosagallu.

Sheldon Chau did the cinematography, and Goutham Raju completed the editing of the film Mosagallu. The film was made under 24 Frames Factory and AVA Entertainment. It was released on 19th March 2021.

The budget of the film was 51 crores INR, and the box office has collected around 1.9 crores INR.

The cast of the film Mosagallu includes Vishnu Manchu as Arjun, Kajal Aggarwal as Anu, Suniel Shetty as ACP Kumar, Ruhi Singh as Mohini, Navdeep as Vijay, Naveen Chandra as Sid, Mahima Makwana as Soha, Nagineedu, Raghu Babu, Raja Ravindra, Ravi Varma Juliette Audrey, Priscila Avila, Katelyn Ann Clark, Saurabh Goyal, and Shivam Jemini.

The filming of Mosagallu was started in June 2019. The film Mosagallu was about to release on 5th June 2020, but it was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Mosagallu is the most expensive film of Vishnu Machu.

