Mort Drucker Dies: Famous Fans Post Favorites From Mad Magazine TV & Movie Caricaturist

Mort Drucker, whose immediately recognizable TV and film caricatures have been a beloved 55-year Mad journal staple that included parodies reminiscent of “Botch Casually and the Somedunce Child,” “Rosemia’s Boo-Boo,” “The Odd Father,” “The Manner We Bore,” “Star Blecch” and “How Lame Is Earl,” died Wednesday at his residence in Woodbury, Lengthy Island, N.Y. He was 91.

His loss of life was introduced by his good friend, the cartoonist John Reiner, and the Nationwide Cartoonists Society. No reason for loss of life was given, however COVID-19 will not be suspected.

“The incomparable Mort Drucker handed away final evening,” the Society stated in a tweeted assertion. “The World has misplaced a not simply a rare expertise however a shining instance of kindness, humility and humor. He was acknowledged for his work with the NCS Particular Options Award, Reuben Award and induction into the Corridor of Fame.”

Mort Drucker with Jeanne Schulz in 2000

Drucker, whose illustrated targets included the well-known of all kinds, from Hollywood to Washington D.C. and past, started cartooning within the late 1940s — at one level within the early ’50s becoming a member of the employees of what would change into the DC Comics publishing firm. He was employed at Mad in 1956, and by the early 1960s his film and TV parodies — they’d ultimately whole nicely greater than 200 — had change into a daily function of the long-lasting satirical periodical.

Clerks filmmaker Kevin Smith stated in a tweet: “By no means met Mort Drucker, however as a MAD fan all through my childhood, his title loomed as giant as any tremendous star of the 70s. The person formed my humorousness and my worldview. Thanks, Mort, for the laughs and likewise for all the time giving me one thing to stay up for as a child!”

His Star Wars parodies grew to become traditional sci-fi ephemera, incomes excessive reward from George Lucas, who referred to as Drucker “the Leonardo da Vinci of comedian satire.” Lucas had been a fan even earlier than Star Wars, although: The director had employed Drucker as an instance the movie poster for 1973’s American Graffiti. The movie ultimately received the Drucker therapy in Mad (see beneath).

Drucker additionally created album covers and varied advertisements, however he’ll definitely be remembered by multiple technology of film lovers, TV fanatics, comics aficionados and appreciators of the well-drawn zinger as one in all Mad’s revered “ordinary gang of idiots.”

He’s survived by spouse Barbara, daughters Laurie Bachner and Melanie Amsterdam and three grandchildren. A memorial might be held someday after the widespread social-distancing because of the coronavirus.

Following information of Drucker’s loss of life, followers, together with CNN’s anchor (and cartoonist) Jake Tapper, started tweeting their favourite Mad parodies. See a variety beneath.

Extra unhappy information… MORT DRUCKER, an enormous and legend of comics has handed away. His contributions to the cartooning and comics world have been the work of a real genius. We’ll miss him however his legacy lives on! pic.twitter.com/9PZANWpHaS — Francesco Francavilla (@f_francavilla) April 9, 2020