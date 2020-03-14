NEWS

Morocco halts flights with 25 more countries, confirms 18 coronavirus cases

March 14, 2020
RABAT (1) – Morocco has suspended flights to and from one different 25 worldwide areas over coronavirus fears, the abroad ministry talked about on Saturday, extending an earlier journey ban that lined China, Spain, Italy, France and Algeria.

Totally different worldwide areas with which air journey is now suspended are Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chad, Denmark, Egypt, Germany, Greece, Jordan, Lebanon, Mali, Mauritania, Netherlands, Niger, Norway, Oman, Portugal, Senegal, Switzerland, Sweden, Tunisia, Turkey and the UAE.

The entire number of coronavirus cases in Morocco has risen to 18, collectively with Transport, Logistics and Water Minister Abdelkader Amara who contracted the virus whereas on a European journey, the state info firm talked about.

One in every of many cases was domestically transmitted. One particular person has died and one different has recovered from the virus.

Morocco has closed all colleges and canceled gatherings of more than 50 of us to stop the coronavirus spreading.

