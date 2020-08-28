More than 900 brands join the boycott against Facebook

Angela Lang / CNET



Several civil rights groups encouraged advertisers to halt their social media advertising campaigns during the month of July in response to Facebook’s “repeated failure to meaningfully address the widespread proliferation of hate on its platforms,” ​​says a statement. release posted on the Anti-Defamation League website.

Civil groups supporting the #StopHateforProfit campaign argue that Facebook amplifies the voices of white supremacists, allows posts that incite violence and does not stop “bad actors who use the platform to do harm” .



“It is clear that Facebook and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg are no longer simply negligent, but complacent in spreading misinformation, despite irreversible damage to our democracy. Such actions will alter the integrity of our elections as we move towards 2020, “said Derrick Johnson, executive president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

Since the launch of the campaign in early June, more than 900 companies have joined the boycott against Facebook, and according to one of the organizers “the next frontier is global pressure“Jim Steyer, CEO of Common Sense Media, said in an interview with Reuters over the weekend.

Zuckerberg has received strong criticism for defend the platform’s neutral stance to recent Trump posts related to the protests that have occurred after George Floyd’s death. However, the executive has responded by announcing a series of changes to its internal policies.

What companies have joined the protest?

The list made up of more than 900 companies includes major brands such as GameStop, Target, Pfizer, Pepsi, Volkswagen, among others.

Also on the list is Microsoft, a company that stopped its advertising on Facebook and Instagram since May globally, although unlike companies such as Best Buy and Unilever, who openly expressed that they would join the boycott against Facebook, the company Redmond, Washington-based tech agency said it is not concerned with social media policies but where its ads are being displayed, Axios reported June 29.

CNET en Español requested more information from Microsoft but the company indicated that it “had nothing more to add” beyond what was reported by Axios, “a report that indicates that Microsoft made it clear that the company would not join the boycott against Facebook.

Best Buy and Starbucks also announced their advertising break within Facebook and other social networks. Best Buy said it will pause its advertising specifically on Facebook for a month and in an email sent to CNET en Español on June 29, the electronics company said it supports what groups like the NAACP and ADL are trying to achieve with the boycott.

For its part, Starbucks said it will pause its advertising on all social media as they engage in internal conversations about how to stop hate speech. “We believe that more must be done to create welcoming and inclusive online communities, and we believe that business leaders and policy makers alike must come together to bring about real change,” Starbucks wrote in a June 28 press release. However, the company did not clarify how long its advertising break will last, which social networks will be affected and if it officially joins the boycott against Facebook.

In the meantime, Coca-Cola announced on June 26 that the brand will withdraw advertising of all social platforms worldwide for 30 days while re-evaluating its advertising policies, but clarified that it will not be part of the boycott against Facebook. Al James Quincey, the CEO of the Coca-Cola Company, told CNBC that he expected “greater accountability and transparency from our social media partners.”

On the same Friday, June 26, Unilever announced that it will join the boycott against Facebook, CNBC reported. However, unlike other companies, the company will also remove ads from Twitter for the remainder of the year.

“We have decided that from now until at least the end of the year, we will not run ads on the social platforms Facebook, Instagram and Twitter in the United States,” the company said in a press release on June 26. “Continuing to advertise on these platforms at this time is of no value to individuals or society. We will be monitoring the situation and revisit our current position if necessary,” he continues.

On June 24, Verizon joined the boycott against Facebook and indicated that it would stop advertising on Facebook and Instagram until the social network “can create an acceptable solution that makes us feel comfortable.”

On June 23, Ben & Jerry’s ice cream parlor announced that it would join the boycott and called on Facebook to “take stronger action to prevent its platforms from being used to divide our nation, suppress voters, encourage and fan the flames of racism and violence, and undermine our democracy. “

That same day, the recording studio Magnolia Pictures announced its participation in the boycott and wrote on Twitter that: “In solidarity with the #StopHateForProfit movement, Magnolia Pictures has chosen to stop advertising on Facebook and Instagram, beginning immediately, at least until the end of July. We are looking for a significant change in Facebook and an end to its amplification of hate speech. “

On July 2, Sony announced that it was joining the boycott and that it was stopping all PlayStation ads on Facebook and Instagram until the end of July, according to GameSpot, CNET en Español’s sister site.

In solidarity with the #StopHateForProfit movement, Magnolia Pictures has chosen to stop advertising on Facebook and Instagram, starting immediately, through at least the end of July. We are seeking meaningful change at Facebook and the end to their amplification of hate speech. – Magnolia Pictures (@MagnoliaPics) June 23, 2020

Other companies that are currently part of the boycott are Vans, Patagonia, The North Face, The Hershey Company, Reebok, Puma, Mozilla, Levi’s, among many others. The Wall Street Journal reported on June 18 that digital agency 360i encouraged its clients to join the boycott, including McCormick & Co., Discover Financial Services and Unilever.

How has Facebook responded?

Faced with mounting pressure, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg agreed to a meeting on July 7 with boycott organizers #StopHateforProfit ad (Stop Profit Hate).

In a post on Facebook, Sandberg said that “Facebook is strongly opposed to hate” and that the social network had clear policies against hate speech. In addition, Facebook will also publish a final report of the civil rights audit and later publish a diversity report on the company’s workforce.

“We are making changes, not for financial reasons or because of pressure from advertisers, but because it is the right thing to do. We have worked for years to try to minimize the presence of hate on our platform. That is why we agreed to conduct the civil rights audit two years ago “Sandberg wrote.

On June 30, Facebook announced that it removed from the social network a network of accounts, groups and pages associated with the far-right group known as “boogaloo” for violating its policy of “Dangerous people and organizations”, which prohibits the presence in Facebook of a “person or organization claiming a violent mission or committing acts of violence”

The company said it removed 220 Facebook accounts, 95 Instagram accounts, 28 pages and 106 groups from the boogaloo network, as well as another 400 groups and 100 pages with similar content.

Recently, Facebook also announced that adopt new policies against hate speech.

“Specifically, we are expanding our advertising policy to prohibit claims that people of a specific race, ethnicity, national origin, religious affiliation, caste, sexual orientation, gender identity, or immigration status are a threat to physical safety, health or survival of others. We are also expanding our policies to better protect immigrants, migrants, refugees and asylum seekers in advertisements that suggest these groups are inferior or express contempt, dismissal or disgust towards them, “he said. Mark Zuckerberg on June 26.

On June 23, Facebook shared the progress the company has made to reduce hate speech on the platform. The social network cited a report from the European Commission that Facebook is reviewing reports of hate speech faster than ever. Facebook evaluated 95.7 percent of hate speech notifications in less than 24 hours, compared to 81.5 percent on YouTube and 76.6 percent on Twitter, the report indicates.

“While we recognize that we have much more to do, these results suggest that we are moving in the right direction,” wrote Guy Rosen, Facebook’s vice president of integrity on the company’s blog.

