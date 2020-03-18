FILE PHOTO: An airport worker guides a Delta Air Strains Airbus A319-100 plane on the tarmac at LAX in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(1) – Delta Air Strains (DAL.N) has acquired over 4,500 requests from flight attendants for voluntary unpaid leave in April, in accordance with a March 14 paper seen by 1.

People acquainted with the matter said the switch was prompted by the depressed journey demand introduced on by the quick unfold of the coronavirus.

The number of take-ups has now topped 5,000 as a result of the window for requests was extended, they said.

Flight attendants can also bid until March 30 for voluntary leave in the month of Might, for Might and June, or for Might, June and July, in accordance with a separate memo seen by 1. Delta, with some 25,000 flight attendants, declined to comment.

Reporting by Tracy Rucinski in Chicago and Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Modifying by Shri Navaratnam

Our Necessities:The Thomson 1 Perception Concepts.