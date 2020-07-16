More details from the TV series about Loki are given

The Loki series prepared by Disney + is one of the most anticipated and at the same time most mysterious projects in the Marvel Universe, but now it has been revealed that the genre will be science fiction, in which they will combine technology with magic.

“We already have a launch page on Disney +. And an old trailer, “wrote Waldron in an Instagram story. “But I like the green nebula. Indicates that this is a science fiction series. And you know what they say about ‘sci-fi’: expect the unexpected when it comes to science fiction. ”

Although the Thor franchise started out as a fantasy genre, “Ragnarok” introduced space travel, extraterrestrial technology, and a larger universe that led to science fiction.

It makes sense that the Loki series continues along this line, considering that the villain will travel through space and time and the plot will involve the Time Variation Authority, in charge of controlling the alterations of the past and the future.

Beyond that, Waldron has also explained that, aside from his temporary antics, Loki will face a personal crisis related to his identity. A theme that was already a large part of the plot of “The Dark World”.

“Loki” will arrive at Disney + in 2021 and, of course, will feature Tom Hiddleston, the British actor who has portrayed the character on the big screen.