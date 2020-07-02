More Apple Park employees to return to work June 15: report

Matthew Roberts/YouTube



After the return of some Apple engineers and designers to their jobs in May, the company prepares a first phase of return to Apple Park for the rest that will begin on June 15.

Apple has informed its employees with a memorandum of the beginning of this first phase in which only a small group will be allowed to return to campus on specific days, according to Bloomberg. The same medium announced in May that Apple’s plans for the return of its employees will be divided into several phases. In the first phase, which will begin generally on June 15, those employees who cannot carry out their functions remotely will return to work.

According to the source source, most employees will start working in WWDC related projects, which will take place on June 22 at an online event. The second phase is scheduled for July although the dates may vary due to the ongoing pandemic. Employees who return to their jobs will have to abide by certain precautionary measures to prevent coronavirus infections. Some of these measures include voluntary temperature checks, the use of masks or that the elevators will only allow their use by two people at the same time.

Apple’s return to operations coincides with the gradual opening of its stores around the world after being closed for weeks. In the United States, the company opened stores in May and in Spain they began to open in early June.

