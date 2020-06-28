Morbius, the living vampire: What you should know about Spiderman’s new enemy

Who doesn’t want to see a biochemist, a Nobel Prize winner, become a super-powerful vampire? Well maybe Spider-Man, who has a very bad time every time he faces him. Of the rest, the proposal looks very juicy and especially if Jared Leto is in charge of the main character.

Morbius, the living vampire It is the new Sony experiment to extract income from antiheroes who come out of the arachnid universe, and who are related to Marvel. The first of this litter was Venom and despite the criticism of Tom Hardy himself with the editing of the film, the economic result it was a success: more than 500 million at the box office worldwide.

But who is Morbius? Michael Morbius is a Greek biochemist, who, thanks to his research on blood, wins the Nobel Prize, but paradoxically his health is broken by a degenerative disease in his blood cells. When all seems lost, an experiment with vampire bats and electroshock therapy make Morbius super powerful, bloodthirsty.

How does this villain fit into Marvel movies and the Spider-Man universe? Well, we will detail it in the following lines.

What is Morbius, the living vampire about?

Morbius was created by Roy Thomas and Gil Kane. Debuted in The Amazing Spider-Man # 101 (October 1971) and he is the first Spider-Man villain to not come out of Stan Lee’s pen.

What we can see in the trailer is that the story focuses on the birth of the character, who stars in Leto. Her struggle in the laboratories and the subsequent unorthodox treatment in a cave demonstrate this.

In the original comic, once the antihero is transformed, he annihilates his best friend, Emil Nikos, and attacks his girlfriend, Martine Bancroft. However, in a fit of conscience, she decides to commit suicide rather than take the life of her beloved. But as you will guess, killing himself is not an easy act for such a powerful vampire.

Now, like Venom, the moral path Morbius will follow is unclear. In the comics, he alienates and distances himself from Spider-Man depending on the circumstances and how he needs to feed on blood (until he gets a substitute, like Blade), bandits are often the victims. The first trailer, for now, does not answer these questions.

The cast

This is Leto’s second chance to win over fans of the genre, after he was not convinced by his portrayal of the Joker in Suicide Squad (2016). To top it off, Joaquin Phoenix would take over the role, three years later.

Leto was chosen to star in the film in June 2018. Almost a year later, he tweeted an animated image from the set. The cryptic message – we don’t know if it responds to the tone of the tape or to the actor’s own intense personality. The same here we leave it: “Because no one else will walk this road … this place of shadows, where we do what must be done, regardless of the cost.”

Leto will be accompanied by Adria Arjona (Good Omens), Matt Smith (Doctor Who), Jared Harris (Chernobyl) y Tyrese Gibson (Fast & Furious).

Based on what we saw in the trailer and because of the rumors on the forums, Arjona will play Martine Bancroft. In the comic, she is Morbius’ secretary and girlfriend, but in the film it looks like she will be his colleague. Smith will play Loxias Crown, a friend of the protagonist and who suffers from a similar disease. Harris is the typical hero mentor (or anti-hero, we’ll see), and Gibson will play FBI agent Simon Stroud.

Now, the FBI agent will have a robotic arm capable of many things. “That arm has all kinds of special effects and powers, and that’s going to confuse people when they see this movie. It’s the first time I’m officially a superhero. I’ve done superhero stuff, but I’ve never been a superhero. I had to explain this to my daughter, “Gibson told Maxim, speaking of his character and remembering his past in the universe. Fast & Furious and Transformers.

Connected worlds

As Michael Keaton appears in the trailer for Morbius – which you can see below – it is implied that there is a connection between this tape and Spiderman.

Keaton portrayed Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017). But there is more, through a false profile of the Flash Thompson character, on Instagram, Marvel has promoted some details of Morbius, as in the following image:

“A vampire in New York,” reads the newspaper headline, Daily Bugle, the fictional New York City tabloid in the Marvel universe. Also, a little more hidden, under the red question mark, it reads: “The murderer Kasady has escaped”, in reference to Venom. Will we see these three characters on the same tape? It cannot be ruled out.

Production and direction

Daniel Espinosa (Safe House and Life) es director. The script is divided by Burk Sharpless (Power Rangers) and Matt Sazama (Lost in Space). And to ensure quality and continuity with the universe at Sony, Matt Tolmach and Avi Arad, the producers of the two installments of ‘Amazing Spider-Man’, will repeat their work in this film.

Trailer and images

January 13 Morbius trailer released and it’s quite descriptive. In fact, we see the look from Leto turned into the dangerous night predator, with fangs and everything. In addition there is time for Vulture (Michael Keaton), the villain of Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) who makes a cameo, which relates this being to the arachnid hero.

Jared Leto, for the pleasure of the fans, has also left a series of images on his social networks, such as the following:

Release date

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film was scheduled to be released in March 2021.