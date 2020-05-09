Moon Hee Jun’s daughter JamJam melts hearts while wearing a mask

Moon Hee Jun’s daughter JamJam is stealing the hearts of netizens’ all around the world along with her cute eyes.

On Could eighth, JamJam’s mother and father proudly posted a image on her private Instagram account with the caption “JamJam youngster”. JamJam’s cute pigtails and expressive eyes have made her a beloved determine in Korea, and netizens are cooing over how cute she seems in her mask, saying:

“She’s so cute and fairly.”

“There are adults that do not even put on masks. Good job.”

“I am going loopy as a result of she’s so lovable.”

JamJam is at the moment receiving a lot of affection by means of KBS’s ‘Superman is Again’.