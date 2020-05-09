NEWS

Moon Hee Jun’s daughter JamJam melts hearts while wearing a mask

May 9, 2020
Moon Hee Jun’s daughter JamJam is stealing the hearts of netizens’ all around the world along with her cute eyes.

On Could eighth, JamJam’s mother and father proudly posted a image on her private Instagram account with the caption “JamJam youngster”. JamJam’s cute pigtails and expressive eyes have made her a beloved determine in Korea, and netizens are cooing over how cute she seems in her mask, saying: 

“She’s so cute and fairly.”

“There are adults that do not even put on masks. Good job.”

“I am going loopy as a result of she’s so lovable.” 

JamJam is at the moment receiving a lot of affection by means of KBS’s ‘Superman is Again’

