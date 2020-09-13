Montblanc Summit 2 Plus, the first Google Wear OS watch with an eSIM

Scott Stein / CNET



Montblanc’s new high-end smartwatch, the Summit 2 Plus, is beautiful. It has a curved sapphire dome crystal and the materials are top-notch. To this we must add a novelty: the Summit 2 Plus has eSIM technology, which is something new for watches Wear OS by Google.

Of course, the novelty, style and design come with a price that is not at all discreet: US $ 1,170.

The first time I saw the Summit 2 Plus was a few months ago in Las Vegas, during CES, and Montblanc is preparing to launch the watch now. I used the first Summit for a while and while its basic functions are the same as many other Wear OS watches (and it runs the same software), the Montblanc case and band design felt pretty good.

Watches with eSIM easily duplicate your phone number on your wrist, making watches with this capability easier to set. Also, they can support multiple operators. This is a new feature for Wear OS watches, and Google is adding eSIM support to the Wear OS app alongside the Summit 2 Plus.

Montblanc claims the Summit 2 Plus is the “first luxury smartwatch that can directly activate cellular connectivity using Google’s Wear OS.” More are likely to come. The Summit 2 Plus also adds a speaker for making calls from the wrist.

The specifications of the Summit 2 Plus are quite similar to the 2018 version of the Summit watch that I tested a while ago: Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100 processor, 43.5-millimeter steel case, 1.28-inch AMOLED screen, 440mAh battery and 22mm watch strap, To this we must add an altimeter, barometer, compass, GPS and heart rate tracking.

This watch, however, is slightly larger than the previous Summit 2 and comes in black steel, stainless steel, rose gold or bronze, and has watch faces that replicate classic Montblanc designs. There are some additional features (a Timeshifter app, which reduces jet lag, and some improved heart rate algorithms and training features developed together with Firstbeat). The water resistance is only IPx8, however, a lower detail than the previous watch, which did have 5 ATM.

The eSIM feature to give you the freedom to go out without a cell phone is not new to Samsung or Apple watches, however it is something that WearOS had not released until now. Qualcomm’s new eSIM support for Wear OS should mean more Wear OS watches with this feature soon, though it’s unclear when.

