MONSTA X’s I.M to collab with ELHAE again as a featuring artist in new song ‘Need To Know’

MONSTA X‘s I.M shall be working with American musician ELHAE as soon as again, after the discharge of their collaboration mixtape “Horizon” roughly a yr in the past!

This time, I.M shall be a featuring artist in ELHAE’s upcoming new single “Want To Know“, dropping on Might 8. Followers can look ahead to what sort of distinctive, fusion sound ELHAE and I.M will convey this time round, after their groovy and rhythmic quantity “Horizon” final yr.

In the meantime, MONSTA X shall be making a full group comeback this Might 26 with ‘Fantasia X‘.