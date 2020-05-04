MONSTA X unveil new batch of ‘Fantasia X’ teaser photos for full group and rap line

MONSTA X is constant the countdown till their newest comeback!

On Might three KST, their company Starship Leisure revealed new ‘Fantasia X‘ teaser photos – one for the full group and three for the group’s rap line, Jooheon and I.M. Within the pictures, the members proceed to play with the ‘fantasy’ theme the ‘Fantasia X’ album’s title implies with romantic storybook accents and off-white vogue. Each Jooheon and I.M additionally sport hair colours on the pink spectrum, with Jooheon’s hair being extra pale pink and I.M’s being extra towards magenta.

In the meantime, ‘Fantasia X’ is ready for launch on Might 11.

Take a look at the full teaser pictures under!