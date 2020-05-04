MONSTA X to delay ‘FANTASIA X’ comeback due to Shownu’s back pain

MONSTA X might be delaying their comeback.

Starship Leisure revealed that in apply for his or her comeback, Shownu had pains in his back and was taken to the hospital immediately. There, it was really useful that he steer clear of train or straining his back, and that he had to have bodily remedy and injections. Shownu is presently present process therapy and has gotten higher, however Starship Leisure determined that for his well being and for MONSTA X, they’d be delaying their comeback.

MONSTA X will now be coming back with ‘FANTASIA X‘ on Might 26th as a substitute, 15 days after their initially scheduled date of Might 11th.

Get higher quickly, Shownu!