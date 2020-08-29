Monitors to work from home that you can buy

For news and updates on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

One of those essential things when you go to work from home is a decent monitor — perhaps one of the most important. If your job involves viewing two or more documents at the same time, or servicing different browser windows or scrolling through spreadsheets, you will need more than the 13-inch (or 15-inch) screen of your laptop.

For the 99 percent of you who don’t care too much about your monitor technology this is a very short summary to understand: All things being equal, bigger is better. Almost all built-in speakers are lousy. Unless you are a gamer full-time or creative professional, most of the technical specs — for example, color gamut or latency — are not really important to you. Curved monitors that can bring a wide screen into your full field of view without you needing to back down are not worth the cost. You don’t have to pay more than any 27-inch monitor costs.

You should take into account that not all monitors have a built-in height-adjustable stand. Frankly, those sometimes pose more problems than they’re worth – and putting it at eye level can easily be accomplished with a monitor stand or a thick book. Also, while all of the monitors listed below can connect with HDMI, some are VGA-compatible and some can even use USB-C. But not all laptops have all those connections built in. If you work on a MacBook Air, for example, you will have to buy to connect an HDMI cable. So make sure you know how to connect your monitor before clicking “buy.”

Acer This 32-inch monitor from LG provides 4K video at a reasonable price.

Target We haven’t tested this AOC monitor firsthand, but its specs are solid for the price and feedback from buyers on Amazon and other stores is generally positive. You get a 31.5-inch curved monitor with a pretty 2,560×1,440-pixel resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and FreeSync technology from AMD, which automatically adjusts for different rates. You currently find it at Target.

Amazon I have used an older version of this monitor for five years – and it has stood the test of time, but is no longer available. This newer model is more expensive, but also larger, and packed with better specs, including a 2,560×1,440-pixel resolution, all the brightness that comes with LED backlighting, and a super-slim bezel. It has two HDMI inputs, a DisplayPort 1.2 connection (and cable), and three USB 2.0 ports.

BenQ We are fans of this great general purpose monitor that doubles as a solid screen for a desktop monitor. gaming. Although it is not 4K, the resolution is good (2,560×1,440 pixels) and it simulates optimized HDR brightness curves so that you can have better results than the average in Windows without having to pay for a real HDR monitor. It has a high refresh rate of 144Hz. And it has the best built-in speakers of any monitor we’ve tested recently — perhaps the best speakers of all.

Lepow There are many reasons to consider the Lepow USB-C monitor. It is a good option if you work on a laptop without VGA or HDMI output, like the MacBook Air. It is useful if you have limited space. And it weighs less than 2 pounds, making it light enough to take with you if you have to move from job site. The Lepow monitor connects to the laptop via USB, so you don't need a VGA or HDMI port. And there is no need for an external power supply, so you can use it even without a plug nearby.

