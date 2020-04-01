Monica Raymund On Directing ‘FBI’s ‘Chicago P.D.’ Crossover Episode Amid Pandemic That Made It Season Finale

It’s been a busy week within the Dick Wolf universe. The Legislation & Order creator scored a straight-to-series order for a brand new collection starring Christopher Meloni reprising his Legislation & Order: SVU position as Elliot Stabler, as revealed immediately by Deadline. Tonight, it’s additionally the surprising season finale of FBI after manufacturing on the CBS drama was shut down because of the coronavirus. The episode marks the long-rumored crossover between NBC’s Chicago P.D. and FBI – the primary multi-network crossover within the Dick Wolf universe.

The episode is directed by Monica Raymund, finest recognized for being in entrance of the digital camera in Wolf’s World as Gabriela Dawson, star of Chicago Hearth from 2012-19. It is just Raymund’s third tv directing gig after an episode of SVU in 2018 and an episode of FBI earlier this season.

Associated Story ‘FBI’ & ‘Chicago’ Crossover Set: Right here Is Which Actor From Dick Wolf’s NBC Franchise Is Becoming a member of His CBS One

CBS



Raymund tells Deadline she had no concept that this episode – Episode 19 – could be the season finale when she was directing it. “Me and the remainder of the world have been curtailed by this virus,” she mentioned. “Proper because the sh*t hit the fan, I had simply bought again to L.A. after directing [the episode] in New York. I used to be in publish the primary day, proper as every little thing was beginning to go down. By the top of the second day of post-production, that was when every little thing was beginning to shut down. I didn’t go into publish as a result of I needed to keep inside; a number of of the editors had been older and I don’t know their pre-existing well being circumstances, so I wanted to remain dwelling and labored remotely with my editor to complete the episode that manner.”

Enhancing the episode remotely additionally was a problem for Raymund. “It was unusual. Numerous administrators work remotely on tv exhibits after they’re enhancing, however I don’t like doing it,” she mentioned. “I prefer to be in individual as a lot as potential, that’s my course of. I can jibe with the editors and bounce concepts forwards and backwards. Being in individual on any sort of collaboration is best, for me, than being on the cellphone. We’d already developed a shorthand, so we had been capable of talk over the cellphone. However then on the final day of enhancing, we came upon that they’d canceled the remainder of the season, so now my episode is the season finale.”

Written by Rick Eid and Joe Halpin, tonight’s eposide, titled “Emotional Rescue,” is notable for the truth that it brings collectively Chicago P.D. star Tracy Spiridakos, who performs Detective Hailey Upton, with the FBI forged. It follows the FBI workforce investigating a drug deal gone dangerous after the physique of a school pupil is discovered. Upton helps out, however her common investigative strategies conflict with the bureau’s extra buttoned-up surroundings

The crossover was arrange on the March 25 episode of Chicago P.D. on NBC, by which Upton was dispatched by her commanding officer Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) to serve a brief project on the New York bureau of the FBI.

It was an excellent alternative for Raymund, having spent a lot time in Wolf World, to direct. “I do know the Dick Wolf pack very effectively; I’m very comfy working in that world. I’m very attuned to their model and tone,” she tells Deadline.

However with out revealing the specifics of the crossover, she hints at one of many challenges introduced forth within the format. “Each Dick Wolf present is completely different,” she says. ‘The writing is completely different, the tone is completely different, the group dynamic is completely completely different, in order that’s what’s actually nice about working in his world.”

Raymund, who additionally starred as Dana Lodge on CBS’ The Good Spouse, hopes to direct extra episodic tv, balancing that with being in entrance of the digital camera. She stars in Starz’s upcoming drama collection Hightown, which launches in Could.

“Being behind the lens is a really completely different expertise to performing,” she mentioned. “It’s a must to be a lot conscious of everybody else’s story and all the technical features of placing a narrative collectively. All the small particulars must be considered, and every little thing must be grounded within the actuality of the present. You want to flesh it out with actual human connection and tales and do it in a condensed period of time, which is exceedingly tough and is precisely what my mind likes. I really feel calm after I direct.”

She is also planning to make use of the coronavirus-enforced down time to shoot her second quick movie. The quick, her first writing mission, relies on her mom’s journey from the Dominican Republic to the U.S.

“It offers with this younger girl’s stress and trauma of being an immigrant employee within the U.S. working as a janitor,” Raymund mentioned. “This quick movie follows her emotional arc of what it means to have that sort of stress and burden to realize her dream. This window has allowed me to write down. As tough as this time is for everybody, I can use this as a inventive alternative to specific myself.”