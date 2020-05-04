MoneyGram Reports ‘Quiet Quarter’ For Ripple Partnership

Throughout an earnings name for Q1 2020, MoneyGram chairman and chief government, Alexander Holmes, revealed that it was a “quiet quarter” relating to the agency’s partnership with blockchain funds firm Ripple (XRP).

Ripple first introduced its “strategic partnership” with the Nasdaq-listed cash switch firm throughout June 2019. The partnership’s preliminary time period was set at two years, with Ripple offering a capital dedication of as much as $50 million over 24 months in trade fairness.

The announcement was additionally slated to see Ripple act as MoneyGram’s “key associate for cross-border cost and international trade settlement utilizing digital belongings.”

Ripple Partnership ‘Quiet’ Throughout Q1 for MoneyGram

Regardless of Ripple drumming up excessive expectations for the partnership, MoneyGram’s CEO said that Q1 2020 was “quiet” by way of Ripple’s companies.

“I’d say it was a bit of little bit of a comparatively quiet quarter, within the sense of actually pushing something notably new into the market or increasing the service.”

“We did plenty of that within the again half of final yr, and actually received occurring plenty of new corridors for that service,” Holmes famous.

MoneyGram to make use of Ripple in new markets and companies

Regardless of expressing happiness with the deal so far, Holmes’ feedback point out that Ripple continues to be but to solidify its companies or goal market:

“We proceed to flex with them as they proceed to broaden the service and transfer some issues round, and actually work out what they need, the product to appear and feel like, and the way they need to take that to varied markets. So I feel it’s going to change over time. I feel the outcomes of what we’re doing will differ by quarter and by month.”

“However, sure, it has been an excellent partnership, and positively happy with what we have been doing,” he added.

Ripple used for testing new companies and markets

Trying ahead, Holmes expects that the partnership will generate revenues from experiments into “new companies and new corridors.“

Holmes’ feedback come shortly after Robert Lisv, the CEO of main U.S.-Latin American remittance supplier and Ripple associate, Intermex, revealed that the companies’ partnership won’t see Ripple’s know-how utilized in its core markets.

“So, you gained’t actually see us leveraging Ripple in our core markets. I feel it can deliver us extra progress in newer markets in locations the place we’re exploring going into ancillary merchandise,” he said throughout Intermex’s March earnings name.

Lisv’s remarks straight contradicted Ripple’s Feb. 5 press launch saying the partnership, which claimed that the deal would “enabl[e] quicker cross-border funds between the U.S. and Mexico.”