Weekend Watch: From ‘Money Heist’ to ‘Panchayat’ Leaked by Fabguys or 2movierulz:

1. Money Hist- This is the Spanish series of Netflix Originals. Its three seasons have arrived. All three seasons are very popular in India. Even the song ‘Bela Chao’, which is a revolutionary song from Italy, has been played in many performances in India in this series. At the same time, this series is very popular on Netflix. It is currently number one in terms of viewing. The fourth season of this series is releasing on 3 April. If you are a fan of this, then the weekend is going to be quite fun. At the same time, if you do not know about it, then you can see it with four seasons of the series. The story of this series is such that a team of professionals wants to enter the bank of Spain’s biggest bank ‘Bank of Spain’ and loot the gold kept in high security. Police and Intelligence Department is trying to stop them. Now we have to see who wins.

2. Panchayat- Amazon Prime Video and YouTube content maker The Viral Fever (TVF) are bringing together ‘Panchayat’ to compete Netflix’s ‘Money Heist’. In this series, the pair of actors Jeetu aka Jeetendra Kumar and Neena Gupta, who have worked in ‘Shubh Mangal More Savdhan’, will be seen. Before this, Jeetu was also a part of the famous web series like ‘Kota Factory’. At the same time, film actor Radhuveer Yadav is making his digital debut with this series. The story of the series is that a city boy gets posted in the village as village secretary. He has many problems there, which he has to overcome.

3. Masca The film has recently been released on Netflix. Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala has made a comeback after a long time with this film. Javed Jaffrey is also sharing the screen with him. The story of the film is about a cafe and its owner. The owner feels that the child will handle this cafe. At the same time, the child’s dream is to become an actor in the film. Now the question is who wins in the end.

4. Javanese Sweetheart Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya P starrer film ‘Jawani Jaaneman’ hit the screens in January. After this, the film has now been streamed on Amazon Prime Video. This is a debut film for Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya. The basic story of the film is that there is a daughter who finds her father. As soon as he gets the father, then it is known that the daughter is also pregnant. A big question for the father who lives in London is that the kuwanara till tomorrow became a maternal grandfather in a day. It is a kind of dork comedy film.

5. Binny of Manpodganj – MX Player is also currently releasing series after series. The new web series of MX Player is ‘Manfodganj Ki Binny’. It depicts a girl story, who is looking for love. His dreams are quite big. At the same time, her parents are preparing for her marriage. It is also a variety of comedy series.

6. Who’s Your Daddy- Comedian and YouTuber Harsh Baniwal’s web series ‘Who’s Your Daddy’ aired on Alt Balaji. There are many such options available on this streaming platform, which you can enjoy.

7. Anurag Kashyap Watch List- Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is very active on social media. At the time of lockdown, he is suggesting to watch movies and web series on social media platforms. We have created a watch list based on his suggestion. You can watch these films and series on weekends.