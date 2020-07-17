Money Bank: How to Watch WWE Competition in America

WWE



Competition for a briefcase containing a contract with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), amid a pandemic

It looks like the script for a dystopian movie, but it is real and it has a title: “Money in the Bank”.

“Money in the Bak” is an event organized by the WWE, where between five and ten wrestling professions fight. The goal is to take down a briefcase that is suspended 20 feet above the ring. The briefcase contains a contract that guarantees a fight for one of the company’s top championships: WWE Universal Championship, WWE Championship, Raw Women’s Championship and the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

The competition usually takes place in June annually, but due to the impossibility of having an audience due to the pandemic of coronavirus, WWE decided to advance the event and add it to the ones it has on a pay-per-event basis in May. Some matches were recorded and others will be performed live. Here are all the details of this competition.

When, where and at what time will the ‘Money in the Bank’ take place?

“Money in the Bank” will take place on May 10 at the company’s corporate building, the WWE Global Headquarters, located in Stamford, Connecticut. The start time is 7 pm Eastern Time.

Who are going to fight?

At the moment, these official bouts are known, but as usually happens in wrestling, some names are reserved to surprise the live event. The confirmed card is as follows:

Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. Carmella in the female stair fight.

Daniel Bryan vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Aleister Black vs. King Corbin vs. Otis vs. AJ Styles in the men’s ladder match.

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE title.

Braun Strowman (c) vs. Bray Wyatt for the universal title.

The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston) (c) vs. The Miz & John Morrison vs. The Forgotten Sons (Steve Cutler, Jaxson Ryker. And Wesley Blake) vs. Fight House Party (Great Metalik and Golden Lynx) for the pairs titles on SmackDown.

Bayley (c) vs. Tamina for the SmackDown Women’s Title.

How to see the competition?

Money in the Bank can only be seen at , which has a cost of US $ 9.99 a month. New subscribers get one month free and you can cancel the amount later.

The event can also be followed by the WWE Network app, which is available on Roku, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Amazon Fire TV , Amazon Kindle Fire, Apple TV, iOS and Android. If you want to know which of these options is better, on CNET in Spanish we make a guide that you can consult to make the best decision.

How to see in Latin America?

The transmission for Latin America is in charge of FOX Action, at the following times:

Mexico (DF): 5:00 pm

Honduras 5:00 pm

Guatemala 5:00 pm

Nicaragua 5:00 pm

Ecuador 6:00 pm

Peru 6:00 pm

Colombia 6:00 pm

Panama 6:00 pm

Bolivia 7:00 pm

Dominican Republic 7:00 pm

Paraguay 7:00 pm

Puerto Rico 7:00 pm

Venezuela 7:00 pm

Argentina 8:00 pm

Brazil 8:00 pm

Chile 8:00 pm

Uruguay 8:00 pm