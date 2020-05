On Might 8, Momoland donated 1,180 kilograms of white rice by means of Korea’s ‘Red Cross‘. This donation will assist support the underprivileged in Korea.

Momoland acknowledged, “We’ve made a donation to assist, even a bit bit. We hope it’s a bit bit of support for folks in these tough circumstances.”

Final month, the lady group donated 100 million gained value of sterile masks to assist struggle COVID19.