Mohomaya Web Series Download Online Leaked by the Indian Torrent Website Movierulz

It is a Bengali web series. The series Mohomaya was recently released on the OTT platform Hoichoi.

It is a psychological thriller web series. The series Mohomaya was recently leaked by the illegal piracy website Movierulz.

The illegal piracy website Movierulz has recently leaked many Bengali Hoichoi web series. Read this article to get all the details about the Bengali web series Mohomaya.

Mohomaya Web Series Download Online

The series Mohomaya follows the story of Rishi. His past is full of secrets revolving around his deceased mother, Maya. He meets with his classmate’s mother, Aruna.

Mohomaya is a psychological thriller web series. Sahana Dutta created the web series Mohomaya. Kamaleshwar Mukherjee directed the series Mohomaya.

The series Mohomaya was completed under Missing Screw. In the Bengali web series Mohomaya, there are a total of five episodes titled Toe Ring, Bhogoban Kotha sone an, Jhumjhumi, Mrito Jonaki, and aching Pakhi.

Let’s see the main cast of the series Mohomaya.

Mohomaya Cast:

Swastika Mukherjee as Aruna Ananya Chatterjee as Maya Bipul Patra as Rishi Sujan Mukherjee as Suranjan

Let’s talk about the release date of the Bengali web series Mohomaya.

Mohomaya Release Date:

The Bengali web series Mohomaya was released on 26th March 2021 on the OTT platform Hoichoi. There are so many Bengali web series available to watch on the OTT platform Hoichoi.

If Mohomaya Season 2 happens, then we expect that it will be released on the OTT platform Hoichoi. All five episodes of the series Mohomaya were released on the same day, 26th March 2021.

We can expect Mohomaya Season 2 somewhere in 2022. The web series Mohomaya is available to watch in the Bengali language on the OTT platform Hoichoi.

The series Mohomaya has received 5.3 out of 10 on IMDb. The series Mohomaya includes a breathtaking thriller.

The series Mohomaya has received an average response from the audience. Let’s see the trailer of the web series Mohomaya.

Mohomaya Trailer:

Find the trailer of the series Mohomaya below. It was released on 15th March 2021.

Visit this website daily to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.