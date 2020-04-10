Modern Family Ending Explained: What Happens To Each Character

Warning: SPOILERS for the Modern Family collection finale.

ABC’s household sitcom Modern Family wrapped up its 11-season run, thus ending its 11-year run on TV, and this is what occurs to every character. Modern Family is, understandably, in regards to the fashionable American household. Nevertheless, through the years, its expanded to incorporate numerous sides of on a regular basis life that folks run into – both with themselves or with their prolonged households.

Modern Family follows the lives of three branches of the identical household, led by patriarch Jay Pritchett. His daughter, Claire, began out as a housewife with the stereotypical nuclear household – her husband Phil and their three youngsters Haley, Alex and Luke. On the collection’ starting, Jay’s son, Mitch, adopts a child woman named Lily together with his accomplice, Cam. Jay himself is remarried to the much-younger Gloria, who was a single mother to her son, Manny.

The households dwell inside minutes of one another, so each episode chronicles their each day interactions with each other. Over the span of the collection, audiences watch because the households expertise marriages, new jobs, infants, heartbreaks and rising up basically. With eleven seasons’ price of tales, there’s quite a bit to wrap up. This is the place Modern Family leaves every of its characters within the collection finale.

Jay, Gloria, and Joe Reconnect With Family

In Modern Family season 4, Jay and Gloria give delivery to a son of their very own named Joe. Gloria and her oldest son, Manny, had their very own lives and traditions earlier than they met Jay, and Gloria made positive a lot of that revolved round her Colombian heritage. A lot of Gloria’s storylines through the years centered on her tradition clashing with the remainder of the household. Jay, ever set in his methods, typically pushes again on bringing a brand new tradition into his life.

Within the Modern Family collection finale, audiences be taught that Gloria goes to take Joe to Colombia for the summer time to be taught extra about his household and tradition. In an effort to shock Gloria, Jay reveals he is been studying Spanish so he can accompany his spouse and son on their journey. As Gloria has put in a lot effort and time together with his household, Jay decides it is about time he returns the favor.

Manny Travels The World With His Dad

Manny, nonetheless, would not be part of Jay, Gloria, and Joe on their journey as a result of he is about to embark on considered one of his personal. Along with his love of theater, literature, and wine, Manny at all times had a style for the finer issues in life. However as he grew up comfortably in Jay’s dwelling, he by no means received the possibility to expertise different kinds of cultures first hand. Manny’s story ends with him roughing it for a change. Earlier than the collection’ finish, Manny’s organic father proposes that the 2 of them journey world wide collectively for a full 12 months. He’s hesitant at first, however Gloria urges him to go in order that he can develop and see the world. The Modern Family collection finale sees Manny preparing for that upcoming journey.

Claire and Phil Grow to be Empty Nesters

With three youngsters, Claire and Phil’s lives has at all times been a bit chaotic. They have been continually bailing out Haley, determining methods to elevate a near-genius youngster with Alex, and coping with Luke’s hijinks. Their storylines typically revolved round them discovering options to their youngsters’ issues. So it is solely becoming that Claire and Phil’s story ended with slightly peace and quiet.

By the point Modern Family ends, all three of Phil and Claire’s youngsters, plus Haley’s household, have been dwelling with them. Claire and Phil could not stand the shortage of house, so that they inform their youngsters that at the very least considered one of them should transfer out. In a stunning flip of occasions, all three of their youngsters determine they’re prepared to maneuver on. Phil and Claire are initially heartbroken by their sudden standing as empty nesters. However they finally be taught to embrace the following chapter of their lives. The ultimate moments of the couple within the collection see them planning a visit within the RV that Phil’s late father left them a number of seasons prior.

Haley and Dylan Get Their Personal House

The eldest Dunphy went by fairly the journey over the course of Modern Family. When audiences meet her, she goes by a celebration woman section, a number of boyfriends, and even will get kicked out of school. However close to the tip of the collection, issues began to fall into place for Haley.

She settles right into a profession in vogue and finally ends up reconnecting together with her first boyfriend, Dylan. Haley finally ends up getting pregnant with twins, so she and Dylan get married to honor their love and dedication to 1 one other. Their youngsters George and Poppy are born at finish of Modern Family‘s penultimate season. Within the ultimate season of Modern Family, Haley, Dylan and their youngsters reside with Phil and Claire. However within the Modern Family collection finale, as Cam, Mitch and Lily transfer away to Missouri, the younger couple strikes into their outdated home.

Alex Strikes to Switzerland

Close to the tip of Modern Family, Alex had graduated from school and brought a comfortable and really well-paid company job. The center Dunphy child beforehand had goals of utilizing her wit to save lots of the world. After a run-in together with her former professor/outdated crush, who occurs to be Haley’s ex-boyfriend, she decides it is time to reinitiate that zeal. Arvin presents her a spot on his analysis workforce, which Alex rapidly accepts.

Within the Modern Family collection finale, due to slightly push from her massive sister, Alex realizes she nonetheless has emotions for Arvin. He calls her to his workplace, the place she lets this info slip. Arvin was solely intending to tell her their research was moved to Switzerland, however he reciprocates Alex’s emotions. She agrees to observe Arvin to Switzerland to take part in his analysis group, and it seems as if the duo started a relationship forward of their journey.

Luke Goes to School

The youngest Dunphy grew up fairly a bit over the present’s 11 seasons. However one factor he was at all times scared to do was lastly go away the nest – it would not assist that school by no means labored out for him. As he says within the Modern Family collection finale, he utilized to schools, however simply by no means heard again. However he lastly reveals that he was accepted to the College of Oregon, and intends to go within the fall.

Whereas he and his sisters bickered quite a bit over the course of the award-winning tv present, the siblings share a candy second within the Modern Family collection finale. They promise to remain in contact, with Luke asking if he can nonetheless come to them for relationship recommendation. Luke additionally bonded with Manny by out all the collection. They share an emotional goodbye, because it’ll be the primary time they have been aside since they met as younger youngsters.

Cam, Mitch, and Lily Welcome a New Family Member and Transfer

Cam, Mitch, and Lily maybe undergo the most important adjustments on the finish of Modern Family. For a lot of the collection, the couple wrestled with whether or not or not they wished to undertake one other child. It almost occurred for them across the similar time Gloria was pregnant with Joe, nevertheless it ended up not understanding. In order that they let go of that dream and remained a contented household of three.

Cam additionally had a couple of goals of his personal that he thought he’d must let go of completely. A significant a part of Cam’s character is that he’s from Missouri. He is a farmer who’s extremely pleased with the place he comes from. Mitch at all times informed Cam they might transfer again to Missouri someday, however by no means adopted by. Inside the previous few seasons, Cam additionally beginning teaching soccer at that native highschool. He has a life-long ardour for the game and goals of teaching on the school stage and he nearly will get that likelihood at a university in Missouri, however he’s handed over for the job.

On the identical day Cam finds out he did not get the job, he and Mitch obtain a name from their outdated adoption company. There is a child boy up for adoption, and Mitch and Cam determine to go for it. They even transfer to an even bigger home to accommodate their rising household. They even identify their son after their new road – Rexford (aka Rex). As they settle into the following section of their lives, Cam will get a stunning name; the coach that received the job over him was fired, and the job is his if he needs it. He accepts the gig and he, Mitch, Lily, and Rex transfer out to Missouri to start the following chapter of their lives.

