Model Han Hyun Min talks about prejudice and discrimination he experienced, visits elementary school homeroom teacher who helped him

Model Han Hyun Min talked about the discrimination he skilled when he was youthful.

On the Could 15th broadcast of ‘Love on the Air’, Han Hyun Min was seen in search of his elementary school homeroom teacher. Whereas looking out, he talked about the prejudices he confronted, saying: “My buddy stole one thing from a grocery store, however the proprietor accused me of stealing. My mother would get upset attributable to misunderstandings like these. I used to be born in Haebangchon. I used to be doing effectively till kindergarten, however after I was going to elementary school, I heard that we would be shifting. I began attending Bokwang Elementary School. I actually did not wish to depart my shut associates behind. Your standing in kindergarten transfers over to the elementary school, so I had a tough time transitioning for the primary one to 2 years. I had no associates and I discovered it onerous to regulate. We have been deciding companions and the woman who was assigned to me began crying. I turned violent and began preventing. I had such a tough time I even bought assist for melancholy. My mother was actually unhappy.”

He continued, saying: “Once I turned a 3rd grader, I met Lee Younger Hwee teacher. I used to be actually grateful as a result of she handled me the identical as the opposite college students, with out prejudice. I felt it clearly.” Take a look at the clips from the present under!