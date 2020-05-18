Mnet’s upcoming boy group reality series ‘I-LAND’ releases new photos of ‘storyteller’ Nam Goong Min

Mnet and Large Hit Leisure are getting nearer and nearer to revealing their new rookie boy group reality present!

On Might 17 KST, the community revealed new promotional photos for the upcoming program ‘I-LAND,’ that includes the present’s host – or ‘storyteller’ – actor Nam Goong Min. Within the photographs, he appears to be like stylish and masculine as he poses in a strong black swimsuit, standing prepared to start the anticipated series.

In the meantime, the primary episode of ‘I-LAND’ airs on June 26.

Take a look at the photographs of Nam Goong Min beneath, and keep tuned for extra information about ‘I-LAND’!