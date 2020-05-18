NEWS

Mnet’s upcoming boy group reality series ‘I-LAND’ releases new photos of ‘storyteller’ Nam Goong Min

May 18, 2020
Add Comment
Cheena Khanna
1 Min Read

Mnet and Large Hit Leisure are getting nearer and nearer to revealing their new rookie boy group reality present!

On Might 17 KST, the community revealed new promotional photos for the upcoming program ‘I-LAND,’ that includes the present’s host – or ‘storyteller’ – actor Nam Goong Min. Within the photographs, he appears to be like stylish and masculine as he poses in a strong black swimsuit, standing prepared to start the anticipated series.

In the meantime, the primary episode of ‘I-LAND’ airs on June 26.

Take a look at the photographs of Nam Goong Min beneath, and keep tuned for extra information about ‘I-LAND’!

READ  #KTH1ISCOMING trending worldwide as BTS V drops a hint about releasing his first ever mixtape

About the author

View All Posts

Cheena Khanna

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.