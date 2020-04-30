Mnet’s new hip-hop reality ‘Good Girl’ reveals full cast lineup including CLC’s Yeeun, KARD’s Jiwoo, Jamie, & more

Mnet‘s upcoming new feminine hip-hop reality collection ‘Good Woman: Who Robbed the Broadcasting Station?‘ has unveiled its full cast lineup!

Beforehand, ‘Good Woman’ garnered consideration because it was confirmed that Ladies’ Era‘s Hyoyeon and energy solo vocalist Ailee could be main the present’s lineup. The upcoming reality collection is a workforce competitors program, the place 10 feminine cast members type the ‘Good Woman’ workforce and face off in opposition to the broadcasting station, a.ok.a Mnet. Every episode, the ‘Good Woman’ workforce competes in new, distinctive missions involving varied visitor opponents.

Becoming a member of Ladies’ Era’s Hyoyeon and Ailee within the ‘Good Woman’ cast are: Cheetah, Jamie (Park Ji Min), CLC‘s Yeeun, KARD‘s Jiwoo, SLEEQ, Yunhway, Queen Wasabi, and Lee Younger Ji!

At first look, the notable musicians on this lineup embody 1st place winners of assorted high competitors applications, akin to ‘Unpretty Rapstar‘ season 1 winner Cheetah, ‘Ok-Pop Star‘ season 1 winner Jamie, in addition to the workforce’s maknae, ‘Faculty Rapper‘ season 2 winner Lee Younger Ji!

Underground hip-hop artists in search of to depart a robust impression on viewers by way of ‘Good Woman’ embody Yunhway of ‘Present Me The Cash‘ season 8, self-titled “Feminist” rapper SLEEQ, and rising underground rapper Queen Wasabi.

Are you excited for the premiere of Mnet’s ‘Good Woman’, coming this Might 14 at 9:30 PM KST?