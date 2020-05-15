NEWS

Mnet’s new boy group reality ‘I-Land’ unveils dramatic teaser trailer narrated by host Nam Goong Min

May 15, 2020
Cheena Khanna
Mnet‘s upcoming boy group reality ‘I-Land‘ has unveiled a dramatic first teaser trailer forward of its premiere, including much more thriller to the puzzling program. 

Within the trailer movie, actor Nam Goong Min makes his first look because the host of ‘I-Land’. He narrates, “That is an unprecedented unknown area, and a dwelling construction. It’s managed solely by the system. Probably the most developed survival sport unfolds proper right here. The entire world will watch the whole course of. Now’s the time to show your self. That is I-LAND.”

Whereas little is thought about Mnet’s mysterious boy group reality collection ‘I-Land’, this system is thought to be a collaboration mission with Large Hit Leisure‘s fan platform Weverse. The collection will contain the creation technique of a world new Ok-Pop group. Stars equivalent to Rain and Block B‘s Zico are additionally in talks to look on ‘I-Land’ as mentors. 

The reality collection premieres this coming June 26 at 11 PM KST.

