NEWS

Mnet ignores (G)I-DLE fans’ demands to stop using ‘I-LAND’, continues to post about idol survival show with Big Hit Entertainment

May 11, 2020
Add Comment
Cheena Khanna
2 Min Read

Mnet has launched one other poster for ‘I-LAND‘.

‘I-LAND’ is the title of the idol survival show that could be a collaboration between Mnet and Big Hit Entertainment. The show will air beginning in June, and has been releasing varied promotional materials.

Regardless of (G)I-DLE followers protesting the utilization of the title ‘I-LAND’ as a result of it is usually the title of (G)I-DLE’s world tour (which they introduced first, it seems like Mnet is constant to use the title and is releasing extra posters for the upcoming show. 

Take a look at all of the posters beneath.

READ  Seattle NPR Station Says It Will No Longer Carry Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Briefings Live Because Of Misinformation

About the author

View All Posts

Cheena Khanna

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.