Mnet ignores (G)I-DLE fans’ demands to stop using ‘I-LAND’, continues to post about idol survival show with Big Hit Entertainment

Mnet has launched one other poster for ‘I-LAND‘.

‘I-LAND’ is the title of the idol survival show that could be a collaboration between Mnet and Big Hit Entertainment. The show will air beginning in June, and has been releasing varied promotional materials.



Regardless of (G)I-DLE followers protesting the utilization of the title ‘I-LAND’ as a result of it is usually the title of (G)I-DLE’s world tour (which they introduced first, it seems like Mnet is constant to use the title and is releasing extra posters for the upcoming show.

Take a look at all of the posters beneath.